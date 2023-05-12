Salt Lake Picks up Win against Sacramento

Relief pitchers Jhonathan Diaz and Jonathan Holder combined to throw five scoreless innings and the Salt Lake offense scored three runs in the seventh inning to snap a 2-2 tie, as the Bees go on to beat the Sacramento River Cats 5-2 on Thursday night. Diaz (1-0) picked up the win, as he went two and one-third innings and allowed one hit with two strikeouts. Holder earned his first save with two and two-third scoreless innings while giving up just one hit and fanning seven.

The Bees trailed 2-0 when Zach Humphreys tied the game with a two run triple in the fourth inning. David Fletcher led off the seventh with a walk and scored from first on a triple into the right field corner by Trey Cabbage to put Salt Lake in front. One out later, Michael Stefanic singled home Cabbage to give the Bees a 4-2 lead. Jordyn Adams followed with a single that sent Stefanic to third and the two of them executed a double steal that scored Stefanic. With a single and a walk, Stefanic extended his on-base streak to 40 games. Adams added two hits, while Humphreys delivered one hit and two runs batted in.

