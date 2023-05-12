Express Drop Fifth Consecutive Game, Fall 6-0 to Dodgers

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (21-15) couldn't snap their losing streak and fell to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (26-11) for the fourth consecutive night at Dell Diamond, this time by a final of 6-0.

Round Rock RHP Robert Dugger (1-2, 4.34) earned the loss after tossing 5.2 frames and allowing four runs, only two of which were earned. The righty allowed five hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Oklahoma City starter RHP Matt Andriese (3-2, 5.50) earned the win after he turned in 6.0 innings of scoreless baseball and allowed only two hits without issuing a walk. He struck out six.

Along the Train Tracks:

Oklahoma City got their offense cooking in the sixth inning. After Round Rock starter RHP Robert Dugger allowed only two hits through the first five innings, the Dodgers scored their first two runs on RBI singles from LF Steven Duggar and 3B Devin Mann. An error allowed a third run to score. C Patrick Mazeika drove in the final run of the frame with a single and gave the Dodgers a 4-0 lead.

The visitors put a fifth run on the board in the eighth inning when SS Luke Williams worked a leadoff walk and consecutive singles from Duggar and Mann helped the runner home.

Oklahoma City plated their final run of the night in the ninth for the 6-0 advantage. CF Bradley Zimmer scored on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Williams.

E-Train Excerpts:

The 6-0 final was Round Rock's third time being shut out this season and the second time that the E-Train has been blanked at home.

The Express finished Friday night's game with just two hits, the lowest total of the season. The team's previous low was three on April 12 against Tacoma. CF Rafael Ortega and SS Jonathan Ornelas knocked a single and double, respectively, during the contest.

Despite going 2-for-28 at the plate, Round Rock struck out just eight times and had three batters that did not strike out at all.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City will return to Dell Diamond on Saturday night. Express RHP James Marvel (0-0, 6.00) is scheduled to start up against Dodgers LHP Robbie Erlin (1-1, 8.63). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. CT.

