Big Crowd, Big Win

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (18-19) dazzled a boisterous crowd of 6,781 on Friday night at Cheney Stadium, defeating the Reno Aces (21-16) by a 7-2 final in front of the second-largest gathering at Cheney this season (6,801 on 4/22 vs. El Paso). The victory improved Tacoma to 11-5 at home on the still young season.

The Rainiers grabbed a first inning lead when Kean Wong led off with a HBP; Brian O'Keefe doubled into the right gap to score him from first. Reno tied the game in the second with Diego Castillo's first (solo) homer of the season. Tacoma went back ahead in the home second and wouldn't look back. Cooper Hummel (walk) and Mason McCoy (single) scored on respective RBI singles from Wong and Cade Marlowe, making the score 3-1.

The Aces took a run back in the third before the home side broke it open. Jorge Barrosa led off with a double and came home on a Buddy Kennedy RBI base hit. The Rainiers scored four times in the fifth however, extending their lead to 7-2. Mike Ford's 10th homer and pro baseball-leading 46th RBI traveled 403 feet over the right-center wall. Jake Scheiner (walk), Zach DeLoach (single) and Hummel (walk) immediately followed by reaching base consecutively, and the trio all scored on a Jack Larsen single (2 RBI) and a Marlowe sac fly.

Tacoma southpaw Tommy Milone turned in a solid five innings. He scattered five hits and struck out six. The two runs against Milone were earned. A right-handed Rainiers quartet of relievers- Taylor Williams, Diego Castillo, Riley O'Brien and Matt Festa combined for 4.0 IP of scoreless relief (2 H, 5 K).

Eight of nine Tacoma batters registered a hit; the one who didn't, Hummel, walked three times. Wong and Larsen had two hits apiece. Ford's homer was the night's furthest-traveling ball.

The penultimate game of this weeklong series will be on Saturday evening, a 6:05 PT first pitch at Cheney Stadium. RHP Konner Wade is scheduled to start for Tacoma, against Reno lefty Konnor Pilkington.

