Sugar Land Edges El Paso, 7-6, in 10 Innings

For the second time in the first three games of the series, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys came back late to tie the El Paso Chihuahuas and then win in the 10th inning Thursday. Bligh Madris hit a sacrifice fly to center field in the bottom of the 10th to give the Space Cowboys a 7-6 walk-off win. Sugar Land has won two of the first three games in the series.

El Paso's Tim Lopes was given an automatic strike in the third inning Thursday, which was the first pace-of-play violation called against a Chihuahuas batter in 36 games this season. Chihuahuas second baseman Matthew Batten hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, his third homer of the season and second against Sugar Land.

El Paso walked 14 times in the game, which was one walk shy of the team record. The Chihuahuas are now 1-2 in extra-inning games this season, while Sugar Land advanced to 2-1. All three games in the series have been decided by one run.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 6, Space Cowboys 7 Final Score (05/11/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (16-20), Sugar Land (14-21)

Next Game: Friday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Constellation Field. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (1-2, 7.99) vs. Sugar Land RHP Jayden Murray (2-3, 6.67). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

