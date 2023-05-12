Jose Altuve Set to Join Sugar Land on Friday

SUGAR LAND, TX - Houston Astros' All-Star Second baseman Jose Altuve is scheduled to begin a Major League rehab assignment with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Friday, May 12 when Sugar Land matches up with the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Altuve is returning from a broken right thumb suffered in the World Baseball Classic. During the 2022 season, Altuve played in 141 games for the Astros, slashing .300/.387/.533 with 39 doubles, 28 home runs, 57 RBI and 103 runs scored. The second baseman was named a Major League All-Star for the eighth time in his career and finished fifth in American League MVP voting.

This will be Altuve's second rehab assignment with the Space Cowboys after appearing with Sugar Land while the Space Cowboys were in Oklahoma City on April 29 and 30 of 2022. In those two games, Altuve went 3-for-7 with a double and a run scored. All major league rehab assignments are subject to change without notice.

Friday night is also the Space Cowboys Jose Altuve World Series Replica World Series Ring giveaway presented by Pepsi to the first 2,000 fans. It's also Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage night and another Freddy's Fireworks Friday presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers. Fans can purchase tickets online at SLSpacecowboys.com or at the Regions Bank Box Office. Gates open at 5:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

