Albuquerque Isotopes Manager Warren Schaeffer Named Winner of 2020 P.J. Carey Player Development Award
May 18, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
DENVER - The Colorado Rockies announced today that Triple-A Albuquerque Manager Warren Schaeffer has been named the recipient of the seventh annual P.J. Carey Player Development Award. Schaeffer joins Andy Stover (2019), Fred Ocasio (2018), Jesse Stender (2017), Brandon Emanuel (2016), Edison Lora (2015) and Ron Gideon (2014) as the Rockies coaches or staff members to win the award.
The 2021 season is Schaeffer's eighth as a manager or coach with the Rockies, his first as the manager of the Isotopes. Originally named the manager prior to the cancelled 2020 season, Schaeffer spent 2020 leading the Rockies coaching staff at the club's alternate training site. Prior to the 2020 season, he served as Double-A Hartford's manager from 2018-19, and began his managerial career as the manager of Low-A Asheville from 2013-14. Schaeffer began his coaching career as a hitting coach for Short-Season Tri-City from 2013-14 after spending six seasons as a Minor League player in the Rockies organization, reaching as high as Triple-A. The Vandergrift, Pa., native was originally selected by the Rockies in the 38th round of the 2007 First-Year Player Draft out of Virginia Tech University.
The P.J. Carey Player Development Award is given to a top player development staff member in the Rockies organization, and is named in honor of the beloved longtime Rockies coach who passed away in 2012. Carey Spent 13 of his 22-season Minor League managing career at the helm of the Rockies' Rookie and Single-A teams, and was named Manager of the Year in 1998, 2000 and 2005. He also served as the Rockies bullpen coach in 1997.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from May 18, 2021
- Albuquerque Isotopes Manager Warren Schaeffer Named Winner of 2020 P.J. Carey Player Development Award - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Skeeters Game Notes, at Round Rock - Sugar Land Skeeters
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 18, 2021 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Las Vegas Aviators Host Salt Lake Bees in a Six-Game Homestand from May 20-25 at Las Vegas Ballpark® - Las Vegas Aviators
- Aces Open Ticket Sales for June with Expanded Capacity - Reno Aces
- Trammell Homers, Collects Five RBI, Tacoma Snaps Three-Game Skid at Salt Lake - Tacoma Rainiers
- Aces Fall to Aviators 8-3 - Reno Aces
- Ravelo's walk-off single downs River Cats in ninth - Sacramento River Cats
- Rainiers Snap Bees Streak - Salt Lake Bees
- Round Rock Sweeps Monday Doubleheader over Sugar Land - Round Rock Express
- OKC Dodgers Earn First Winning Streak with Lake Victory - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Chihuahuas Take Sixth Straight - El Paso Chihuahuas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Albuquerque Isotopes Stories
- Albuquerque Isotopes Manager Warren Schaeffer Named Winner of 2020 P.J. Carey Player Development Award
- Chihuahuas Pound Isotopes in West Texas
- El Paso Pitching Stymies Albuquerque Bats Again
- Pitchers' Duel Goes in Favor of El Paso
- Isotopes Comeback Falls Short in 6-3 Loss to Chihuahuas