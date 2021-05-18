Albuquerque Isotopes Manager Warren Schaeffer Named Winner of 2020 P.J. Carey Player Development Award

DENVER - The Colorado Rockies announced today that Triple-A Albuquerque Manager Warren Schaeffer has been named the recipient of the seventh annual P.J. Carey Player Development Award. Schaeffer joins Andy Stover (2019), Fred Ocasio (2018), Jesse Stender (2017), Brandon Emanuel (2016), Edison Lora (2015) and Ron Gideon (2014) as the Rockies coaches or staff members to win the award.

The 2021 season is Schaeffer's eighth as a manager or coach with the Rockies, his first as the manager of the Isotopes. Originally named the manager prior to the cancelled 2020 season, Schaeffer spent 2020 leading the Rockies coaching staff at the club's alternate training site. Prior to the 2020 season, he served as Double-A Hartford's manager from 2018-19, and began his managerial career as the manager of Low-A Asheville from 2013-14. Schaeffer began his coaching career as a hitting coach for Short-Season Tri-City from 2013-14 after spending six seasons as a Minor League player in the Rockies organization, reaching as high as Triple-A. The Vandergrift, Pa., native was originally selected by the Rockies in the 38th round of the 2007 First-Year Player Draft out of Virginia Tech University.

The P.J. Carey Player Development Award is given to a top player development staff member in the Rockies organization, and is named in honor of the beloved longtime Rockies coach who passed away in 2012. Carey Spent 13 of his 22-season Minor League managing career at the helm of the Rockies' Rookie and Single-A teams, and was named Manager of the Year in 1998, 2000 and 2005. He also served as the Rockies bullpen coach in 1997.

