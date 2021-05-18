OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 18, 2021

Sacramento River Cats (5-6) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (3-8)

Game #12 of 120/Home #6 of 60

Pitching Probables: SAC-RHP Nick Tropeano (1-0, 3.52) vs. OKC-RHP Yefry Ramírez (0-1, 9.35)

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers close out their first home series of the season at 7:05 p.m. against the Sacramento River Cats at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have won back-to-back games and try for a split in the current six-game set with the River Cats...This series marks the Dodgers' first action in Oklahoma City following the conclusion of the 2019 season Sept. 2, 2019 and the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season.

Last Game: Rangel Ravelo grounded a RBI single up the middle with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 7-6 win against the Sacramento River Cats Monday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With the score tied, 6-6, Omar Estévez led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a single. He advanced to second base on a wild pitch and later scored the winning run on Ravelo's hit as the Dodgers won back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Dodgers fought back to regain the lead four times Monday night. Tim Federowicz's two-run homer in the second inning put the Dodgers in front, 2-1. OKC scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 5-2 lead. With the score tied, 5-5, in the fifth inning, Andy Burns knocked a RBI double to put the Dodgers ahead again as he collected his second RBI of the night. Sacramento then tied the game with a run in the top of the eighth inning before the Dodgers' walk-off win.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Yefry Ramírez (0-1) returns on three days' rest to make his third start of the season with the OKC Dodgers tonight as well as his second start during the current series...He held the River Cats to one run and three hits over 4.2 innings of work May 14, recording five strikeouts against two walks. He left the game leading, 1-0, but the River Cats scored the tying run later in the fifth inning before going on to win, 5-2...Ramírez signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 25...He was invited to 2020 Summer Camp with the New York Mets after signing a minor league contract with the organization Jan. 8, but did not see any formal game action in 2020...In 2019, Ramírez made appearances in the Majors with both Baltimore and Pittsburgh, pitching in 13 total games between the Orioles (four games) and Pirates (nine games). He went 0-2 with a 7.40 ERA and notched 27 strikeouts in 24.1 IP. He also spent time with both organization's Triple-A affiliates, going a combined 2-5 with a 4.19 ERA across 19 games (nine starts), with 82 strikeouts in 63.0 IP...He made his ML debut with Baltimore June 13, 2018 against Boston and made 30 total big league appearances with Baltimore and Pittsburgh between 2018 and 2019...Ramírez is in his 10th pro season after originally signing with Arizona as an international free agent in 2011.

Against the River Cats: 2021: 2-3 2019: 1-2 All-time: 42-48 At OKC: 21-26 The Dodgers and River Cats are meeting for their lone series of the season...Sacramento won a three-game set between the teams in their last meeting in June 2019, as OKC won the series opener before Sacramento clinched back-to-back wins at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for their first series win against OKC since 2015...The River Cats went on to win the 2019 Pacific Coast League Championship, sweeping Round Rock, 3-0, in the Finals, then won the Triple-A National Championship Game against Columbus, 4-0...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, Sacramento has a 12-10 edge in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry. Prior to the Dodgers winning each of the last two games, the River Cats had won five straight at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Raging Ravelo: Rangel Ravelo extended his hitting streak to eight games (11x28) and sent the Dodgers to a walk-off win with his RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday. The clutch hit not only extended his hitting streak, but his season-opening on-base streak to 11 games as well...Ravelo is tied with Zach Reks for the team lead with 14 hits. His eight walks and five doubles pace the Dodgers, while his eight RBI are second-most on the team. He has hit safely in 10 of 11 games this season, batting .359 (14x39). His five doubles rank tied for fourth-most in Triple-A West, while his eight walks are tied for sixth-most and his seven extra-base hits are tied for sixth-most in the league. His .480 OBP ranks ninth.

Reks in Effect: Zach Reks recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the season Monday, going 2-for-5. He has reached base in each of the team's first 11 games, while his nine RBI and three homers each pace the Dodgers...Since going 0-for-3 in the season opener, Reks is 14-for-40 (.350) with three homers and two doubles.

Ways of the K's: The OKC pitching staff racked up 14 more strikeouts last night, marking already the eighth time this season they've struck out at least 10 batters in a game. The staff's 121 total K's this season rank third-most in Triple-A West. In 2019, the Dodgers set a team record with 1,287 K's and led the league in strikeouts for the third time in four years...On the flipside, the Dodgers offense struck out 11 more times last night and has gone down on strikes at least 10 times in nine of 11 games overall this season. The team's 125 strikeouts are the second-most in Triple-A West.

Don't Dare Darien: Dodgers pitcher Darien Núñez (1-0) was named Triple-A Pitcher of the Week yesterday for the period of May 10-16. During that time, Núñez threw 6.0 innings over two games and allowed just one hit with no walks and 11 strikeouts. He retired 18 of 20 batters faced, holding opponents 1-for-19...Núñez fired four perfect innings with seven strikeouts and was the winning pitcher during Sunday's bullpen game.

Trending Up?: The Dodgers try for three straight wins tonight after opening with a 1-8 record for the team's slowest start to a season in the Bricktown era (since 1998)...They only other OKC team to start 3-8 through 11 games was in 2002. The team has only registered as few as four wins through the first 12 games twice (2002, 2011).

The Run Around: OKC allowed six runs Monday and has allowed at least five runs in each of its first 11 games of the season. The Dodgers have allowed the second-most runs in Triple-A West through 11 games (83 R/80 ER) and are second in the league in homers allowed with 19...The 83 runs allowed by the Dodgers are the most given up by an OKC team through 11 games in the Bricktown era. OKC's previous high for runs allowed through the first 11 games of a season was 66 allowed in 2006...Last night the bullpen had one of its best games of the season, as five relievers combined to allow one run and four hits over five innings, with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

Around the Horn: Catcher Keibert Ruiz and pitchers Alex Vesia and Mitch White were all added to the active roster after the trio was optioned to OKC yesterday...After starting the season 1-for-23 with no RBI, veteran catcher Tim Federowicz has racked up four RBI over the last two games with his first home run of the season Monday and a two-run single Sunday...The Dodgers recorded a season-high four extra-base hits last night with a homer and three doubles and tied their season-high mark for hits in a game with 11...Leadoff batters reached base four times yesterday and ended up scoring three times. Through the first 11 games, when the Dodgers' leadoff man has reached base, he's scored in 17 of 23 instances. However, OKC leadoff hitters are batting just .167 with a .235 OBP thus far...Over his first two games, reliever Logan Salow has retired all nine batters faced, with seven via strikeout...Eight of OKC's 11 games have lasted at least three hours - with all three exceptions at least 2:53 - and seven of 11 have lasted at least 3:20.

