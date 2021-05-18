Ravelo's walk-off single downs River Cats in ninth

Oklahoma City, Okla. - The Sacramento River Cats (5-6) tied it late in Monday night's contest but fell by way of the walk-off as the Oklahoma City Dodgers (3-8) secured their second win in a row.

The River Cats offense was resilient, tying the ballgame on three occasions but never had the chance to knot it up for a fourth time as the Dodgers walked off on Rangel Ravelo's single. In the second inning, it was center fielder Bryce Johnson knocking in starting pitcher Anthony Banda, who tripled just three pitches prior. Then after surrendering three runs in the bottom of the third, the River Cats would answer with a trio of their own runs. A sacrifice fly, sandwiched by two doubles courtesy of catcher Joey Bart and first baseman Justin Bour, provided the damage in the fourth. Then in the eighth, it was Bour and Bart at it again, with the first baseman singling home the catcher to make it 6-6.

The series and road trip will come to an end Tuesday evening as the River Cats and Dodgers play for the final time during the 2021 season. Veteran right-hander Nick Tropeano will be back on the hill for Sacramento looking to build off his impressive showing in game one of this six-game series. He'll face fellow righty Yefry Ramirez, who the River Cats faced during Friday's 5-2 win. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Donovan Solano continued his rehab stint with Sacramento, batting in the two-hole and playing second base once again. He finished the night 1-for-4 before Peter Maris took over for him defensively in the bottom of the eighth.

River Cats hitters faced former Giants prospect Phil Bickford for the third time in the series, and it was the recent Dodgers acquisition who continued to dominate the organization who drafted him. The hard-throwing righty struck out three on Monday night, giving him eight strikeouts with just 11 batters faced in the series. Though it has been nearly five years since the Cal-State Fullerton product was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers along with catcher Andrew Susac in exchange for closer Will Smith, this series was the first time Bickford had faced a Giants-affiliated team.

