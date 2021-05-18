Skeeters Game Notes, at Round Rock

May 18, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







This will be the final game of the Skeeters' road trip before their home opener at 7:05 p.m. on May 20 vs. El Paso at Constellation Field. Information on Mickey Storey and Skeeters player availabilities will be made soon.

ODORIZZI: Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi begins his MLB rehab assignment with a start Tuesday in Round Rock. Odorizzi has not pitched since April 24 when sustaining a right-pronator muscle strain. The 10-year MLB veteran signed a two-year contract with the Astros in March and made three starts (0-2, 10.13 ERA) before being placed on the 10-day IL.

ARE YOU "SIRI"OUS: Skeeters outfielder Jose Siri hit his second grand slam of the season in the second game of Monday's doubleheader. Siri has 24 RBIs through 10 games this season, which are the most in Minor League Baseball. It was also his fourth home run of the season, which put him in a tie for the Triple A West lead. Siri has driven in two-or-more runs in seven of 10 games this season.

WHERE TO WATCH: All 120 Skeeters games in 2021 can be seen live on MiLB.TV

WHERE TO LISTEN: All 120 Skeeters games in 2021 can be heard live by accessing the following link: https://atmilb.com/33OwZi1

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.