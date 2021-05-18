Skeeters Game Notes, at Round Rock
May 18, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release
This will be the final game of the Skeeters' road trip before their home opener at 7:05 p.m. on May 20 vs. El Paso at Constellation Field. Information on Mickey Storey and Skeeters player availabilities will be made soon.
ODORIZZI: Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi begins his MLB rehab assignment with a start Tuesday in Round Rock. Odorizzi has not pitched since April 24 when sustaining a right-pronator muscle strain. The 10-year MLB veteran signed a two-year contract with the Astros in March and made three starts (0-2, 10.13 ERA) before being placed on the 10-day IL.
ARE YOU "SIRI"OUS: Skeeters outfielder Jose Siri hit his second grand slam of the season in the second game of Monday's doubleheader. Siri has 24 RBIs through 10 games this season, which are the most in Minor League Baseball. It was also his fourth home run of the season, which put him in a tie for the Triple A West lead. Siri has driven in two-or-more runs in seven of 10 games this season.
WHERE TO WATCH: All 120 Skeeters games in 2021 can be seen live on MiLB.TV
WHERE TO LISTEN: All 120 Skeeters games in 2021 can be heard live by accessing the following link: https://atmilb.com/33OwZi1
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from May 18, 2021
- Skeeters Game Notes, at Round Rock - Sugar Land Skeeters
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 18, 2021 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Las Vegas Aviators Host Salt Lake Bees in a Six-Game Homestand from May 20-25 at Las Vegas Ballpark® - Las Vegas Aviators
- Aces Open Ticket Sales for June with Expanded Capacity - Reno Aces
- Trammell Homers, Collects Five RBI, Tacoma Snaps Three-Game Skid at Salt Lake - Tacoma Rainiers
- Aces Fall to Aviators 8-3 - Reno Aces
- Ravelo's walk-off single downs River Cats in ninth - Sacramento River Cats
- Rainiers Snap Bees Streak - Salt Lake Bees
- Round Rock Sweeps Monday Doubleheader over Sugar Land - Round Rock Express
- OKC Dodgers Earn First Winning Streak with Lake Victory - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Chihuahuas Take Sixth Straight - El Paso Chihuahuas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sugar Land Skeeters Stories
- Skeeters Game Notes, at Round Rock
- Skeeters Suffer Walk-Off Defeat to Close out Round Rock Doubleheader
- Framber Valdez Goes 3 Innings in Opener of Round Rock Doubleheader
- Framber Valdez and Jake Odorizzi to Begin Rehab Assignments with Skeeters
- Skeeters Fall in 6-5 Comeback Victory by Round Rock