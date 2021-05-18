OKC Dodgers Earn First Winning Streak with Lake Victory

Rangel Ravelo grounded an RBI single up the middle with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 7-6 win against the Sacramento River Cats Monday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With the score tied, 6-6, Omar Estévez led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a single. He advanced to second base on a wild pitch and later scored the winning run on Ravelo's hit as the Dodgers won back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Dodgers fought back to regain the lead four times Monday night. Tim Federowicz's two-run homer in the second inning put the Dodgers in front, 2-1. OKC scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 5-2 lead. With the score tied, 5-5, in the fifth inning, Andy Burns knocked a RBI double to put the Dodgers ahead again as he collected his second RBI of the night. Sacramento then tied the game, 6-6, with a run in the top of the eighth inning before the Dodgers' walk-off win in the fifth of six meetings between the teams in the current series.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers recorded a season-high four extra-base hits Monday night, including three doubles by Carlos Asuaje, Elliot Soto and Andy Burns.

-After starting the season 1-for-23 at the plate, veteran catcher Tim Federowicz has racked up four RBI over the last two games with his first home run of the season Monday and a two-run single Sunday.

-The Dodgers have won two straight games for the first time in the 2021 season and first time since defeating Reno in back-to-back games Aug. 12-13, 2019 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sacramento now leads the current series, 3-2, after winning the first three games of the series in OKC.

-Infielder Rangel Ravelo extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in his final at-bat of the night Monday and has hit safely in 10 of his 11 games with OKC this season, batting .359 (14-for-39). He is tied for the Dodgers team lead with 14 hits this season and entered Monday's game ranking in the Triple-A West top-10 in walks, doubles, extra-base hits, OBP, hits and OPS.

-Omar Estévez, Zach Reks and Andy Burns each recorded multi-hit games for the Dodgers Monday as OKC tied its season-high mark for hits in a game with 11.

-The Dodgers have now allowed at least five runs in each of their first 11 games of the season and at least one homer in 10 of 11 games, including Monday. They entered the game having allowed the second-most runs in Triple-A West and second-most homers in the league.

-Dodgers pitcher Kevin Quackenbush retired the side in order in the top of the ninth inning for his first win of the season. He has allowed just two hits and one walk with six strikeouts through his first four games of the season, going 1-0 with two saves.

What's Next:

