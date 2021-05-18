Historic Grand Slams Rocket Aces to 18-3 Victory over Las Vegas

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces clobbered two grand slams for the first time in franchise history in its 18-3 victory over Las Vegas on Tuesday at Greater Nevada Field.

Renae Martinez belted his third career grand slam in the bottom of the fifth as part of an eight-run inning. Jamie Ritchie also drilled the second four-RBI home run of his career in the eighth, capping off the game's scoring.

All 10 Aces that stepped into the batter's box on Tuesday registered at least one run scored.

Of the 10 that saw action, nine recorded at least one hit and eight players tallied one RBI and two runs scored.

Six players smacked at least two hits on the afternoon, including a pair of Aces ripping three base-knocks.

The team's 15-run victory is the largest of the season and the biggest margin of victory since Aug. 2, 2019, when Reno dominated Omaha, 23-8.

Widener worked a quick opening frame, sitting the Aviators down in order on 15 pitches.

The Aces put a two-spot on the board in the bottom half of the first. After a leadoff walk to Jancarlos Cintron, Ketel Marte singled to left, putting runners on first and third with no outs. In the ensuing at-bat, Josh Reddick ripped a double down the right-field line to bring Cintron around to score, 1-0. Drew Ellis knocked in another run two batters later on a sacrifice fly to the left-field warning track, scoring Marte from third and lifting Reno's advantage to two.

Las Vegas knotted the game at two in the top of the second on solo home runs from Frank Schwindel and Austin Allen.

Widener settled in after the two homers, retiring 10 in-a-row into the fifth before giving up a two-out double to Cody Thomas. The Aces' starter went 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits while fanning six batters.

Alex Powers inherited a pair of runners when he entered in relief of Widener in the fifth and loaded the bases before getting out of trouble to keep the score deadlocked at two. The reliever picked up his second win of the season after going 1.1 innings for the Aces.

Reno racked up its largest run total in a single inning with an eight-run fifth. After working a couple of walks to lead off the frame, Marte drove in a run for the first time in Triple-A since June 24, 2017, against Tacoma. The two-run single to right gave the Aces their second lead of the game, 4-2. Following walks to Reddick and Beer to load the bases, Ellis knocked in his second run of the day on a single to center, bringing Marte in from third.

The bases remained full and with Reno up by three, 5-2, Martinez belted a grand slam down the right-field line to increase the lead to seven. After Juniel Querecuto lined a triple to center, Jamie Ritchie jumped on a 3-1 pitch and singled to right, bringing the Aces' 10th run across the plate.

The hit parade continued following a leadoff walk to Marte in the bottom of the sixth. Josh Reddick smacked a single to left before Seth Beer registered his seventh double of the year to knock in a run and boost the Aces' advantage to nine, 11-2. Two batters later, Querecuto slapped a two-run single to right-center, scoring Reddick and Beer and increasing the lead, 13-2.

After a solo home run from Carlos Perez in seventh to cut the Aviators' deficit by one, 13-3, Camden Duzenack responded with his first career Triple-A dinger in the bottom half to restore Reno's 11-run lead, 14-3.

Ritchie capped off the Aces' scoring in the eighth with a grand slam following a leadoff walk to Ellis and consecutive singles from Martinez and Querecuto.

Reno heads to Sacramento for a six-game set with the River Cats, beginning on May 20. Thursday's game can be heard on renoaces.com or KPLY 630 AM locally with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

