Chihuahuas Take Sixth Straight

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 9-3 Monday to win their sixth consecutive game. The Chihuahuas' 8-3 record is the best start in team history and their six-game winning streak is the longest active win streak in Triple-A baseball.

El Paso's Taylor Kohlwey went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and now has eight RBIs in five Triple-A games this season. Ben Ruta and Matthew Batten hit back-to-back home runs for the Chihuahuas in the fourth inning. It was the first set of back-to-back homers for El Paso since August 8, 2019 (Webster Rivas and Rodrigo Orozco vs. Round Rock).

Nick Tanielu and Gosuke Katoh both had two hits in the win for El Paso. Chihuahuas relievers Jordan Guerrero and Chase Johnson both threw scoreless outings Monday.

Team Records: Albuquerque (1-10), El Paso (8-3)

Next Game: Tuesday, 6:35 pm at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Dereck Rodriguez (0-0, 27.00) vs. El Paso LHP MacKenzie Gore (0-1, 5.40). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

