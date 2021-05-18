Aces Open Ticket Sales for June with Expanded Capacity

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces have announced individual-game tickets for June are now available for all fans. Tickets are available on RenoAces.com or by calling (775) 334-7000.

Beginning June 1, in accordance with the state and local governments, Greater Nevada Field will increase capacity. Greater Nevada Field will continue to work closely with Washoe County and the State of Nevada on procedures to maximize the health and enjoyment of all guests.

"We are incredibly proud and excited to be welcoming fans back to Greater Nevada Field at increased capacity in June and we believe our June promotional schedule will delight and entertain those eager for fun all summer long," said Aces General Manager Emily Jaenson.

Aces' Baseball in June kicks off with Firework Fridays, presented by Saint Mary's, beginning on June 4 when the team takes on the Sacramento River Cats. The following night, limited fans can receive a HOME light-up replica presented by the ROW sign at the gate when attending Summer Opening Night on Saturday, June 5.

After the first weekend, our K-9 fans will be allowed at the stadium when Dog Days of Summer begin on Monday, June 7. The first Monday of each month will give fans the opportunity to bring their dogs to the park, vaccination paperwork is required.

On June 17, the Aces present Pride Night at Greater Nevada Field, to honor and promote inclusivity in baseball while celebrating National Pride Month. The club will have special items for sale in the Biggest Little Team Shop to mark the occasion.

Two nights later, 70s Night featuring Led Zeppelin, presented by The River, will rock the ballpark. At the gate, limited fans can receive Aces' fauxback jerseys, presented by Dillard's, the same uniform worn by the team as they face off against Albuquerque that night.

Celebrate Father's Day with the Aces on Sunday, June 20, when the Biggest Little City's squad continues it series with the Isotopes. The team is planning on organizing a father/son catch, in partnership with the US Mayors' Association Play Ball Initiative. More information to follow as the date gets closer.

Daily Deals will also be featured throughout the month. Every Monday is Military Monday, which offers buy-one-get-one-free tickets to all military and first responders. Each week also includes Taco Tuesday, featuring two tacos for six dollars, or two and a beer for 10 dollars. Additionally, Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Coors Light, offer two-buck Coors Lights drafts and four-dollar Aceball Ale drafts.

Weekend Daily Deals feature Firework Fridays, presented by Saint Mary's, Super Saturdays' giveaways and Family Sundays, presented by 106.9 MoreFM, that offer one-dollar hot dogs.

