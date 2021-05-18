Rainiers Snap Bees Streak

The Tacoma Rainiers snapped the Salt Lake Bees three game winning streak with a 7-3 victory at Smith's Ballpark on Monday night.

Tacoma jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a Taylor Trammell three-run homer, but the Bees would fight back, scoring on a Preston Palmeiro double in the second inning and then bringing home two on a Keon Wong double in the fourth to tie the game. Tacoma would answer with a pair of runs in the fifth, and a run in the sixth and seventh innings to put the game away. The Bees were held to just one hit after Wong's game-tying double in the fourth inning.

Jake Farria took the loss for the Bees allowing five runs over five innings of work while striking out seven. Kean Wong extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his third-consecutive multi-hit game. Wong has multiple hits in seven of his 10 games played this season.

The Bees wrap up the series with the Rainiers and the 12-game homestand on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. The team will send it back to the 70s with Salt Lake Gulls throwback night.

