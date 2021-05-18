Las Vegas Aviators Host Salt Lake Bees in a Six-Game Homestand from May 20-25 at Las Vegas Ballpark®

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, on Thursday, May 20 at 7:05 p.m. at *Las Vegas Ballpark®. *The second homestand of the 2021 season will consist of the six-game series against the Bees from Thursday through Tuesday, May 20-25. All games will begin at 7:05 p.m. except for the 12:05 p.m. matinee contest on Sunday, May 23.

The series opener on Thursday, May 20 will feature the second of 10 games broadcast live on YurView on Cox Channel 14 and 1014 in high-definition.

The Aviators, 6-5, under manager Fran Riordan, are concluding a six-game Northern Nevada road trip this afternoon against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-a affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 2021 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Thursday-Tuesday and off days on Wednesday for a total of 120 games (60-home; 60-away).

The Aviators are in their 39th season of professional baseball in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada.

TRIPLE-A WEST: Formerly the Pacific Coast League (118 years, 1903-2020), Triple-A West will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Skeeters.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, May 25: Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings")

2021 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 6 dates, Las Vegas total is 28,451 for an average of 4,742 (50% capacity to begin the season). The season-high crowd was 5,063 vs. Sacramento on May 8 and the Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 plateau in "home" attendance in all 37 seasons (1983-2019). The all-time attendance total now stands at 12,680,396. In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

LAS VEGAS AVIATORS LEAD 2019 MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL IN HOME ATTENDANCE:

The Aviators led Triple-A baseball (30 teams: 16 in PCL; 14 in International League) and all minor league baseball in total home attendance (650,934) and average (9,299 in 70 dates).

The Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, led the IL in total home attendance and average (590,504 - 8,684 average in 68 dates).

Salt Lake's roster features two of the top 10 prospects in the Angels organization, according to _Baseball America_: Top prospect: outfielder Joe Adell and outfielder Brandon Marsh (No. 2).

Copa de la Diversión, MiLB's season-long "Fun Cup" celebration of Hispanic communities across the baseball landscape, returns in 2021 with its most packed itinerary yet. Nearly two-thirds of Minor League teams will participate in the initiative this year -- the largest percentage of clubs in the five-year history of the program -- and the logos, uniforms and identities are as vibrant than ever.

Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings''): The Aviators will transform to Reyes de Plata and will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today.

Minor League Baseball announced on Feb. 18, 2019 the second annual Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™) event series that took place during the 2019 campaign. MiLB, on July 24, 2017, launched Es Divertido Ser Un Fan, a new multi-cultural fan engagement platform aimed at specifically connecting with Hispanic/Latino baseball fans in 160 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. The program debuted in August 2017 in select MiLB markets, including Las Vegas, Charlotte, North Carolina; Kane County, Illinois; and Visalia, California, with national expansion implemented in the 2018 season.

Following the homestand, the Aviators will embark on a season-high 12-game road trip beginning on Thursday, May 27 in Sacramento, Calif. Las Vegas will face the River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a six-game series through Tuesday, June 1. Following an off-day on Wednesday June 2, Las Vegas will then travel to Albuquerque, N.M., to face the Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in a six-game series from Thursday-Tuesday, June 3-8.

The Aviators will broadcast all games on Lotus Broadcasting on Raider Nation Radio AM 920, which will carry live all 120 regular season games. Also, all games will be available on the Aviators website (Major League Baseball Advanced Media, MLBAM) at www.aviatorslv.com. Russ Langer, the 10-time Nevada Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NSSA), is in his 21st season behind the microphone calling Aviators baseball.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

Individual Game Tickets: Aviators tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com.

NOTE: The individual game tickets will have an extremely limited availability for the remaining six May home games.

Hospitality group areas, including suites, party decks and the pool area in right-center field are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

The Aviators have begun the 2021 season with reduced capacity at Las Vegas Ballpark in accordance with State and local COVID-19 guidelines. During the season, as capacity increases, ticket policies and procedures will change, and updates will be sent out at that time.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

