Trammell Homers, Collects Five RBI, Tacoma Snaps Three-Game Skid at Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Taylor Trammell homered for the third consecutive game, and the fourth time since joining the Rainiers on Thursday, as Tacoma halted a three-game losing streak at Salt Lake on Monday, 7-3. Trammell tied a career high with 5 RBI, and his three-run blast gave him a home run in three straight games for the first time in his career.

The 23-year-old right fielder got Tacoma (5-6) out to an early lead with a first inning big fly. Trammell launched a 1-1 pitch over the right field wall to score center fielder Luis Liberato and designated hitter José Godoy for a 3-0 advantage.

Salt Lake (4-7) evened the score with a run against Tacoma starter Ben Onyshko in the 2nd and a pair of tallies off right-hander Ryan Dull in the 4th inning.

With the game tied in the 5th inning, Trammell gave the Rainiers their second lead with a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Godoy for the second time. Later in the inning, third baseman Eric Campbell singled home catcher Cal Raleigh for a 5-3 lead.

An inning later, Tacoma continued its strong offensive output with a sacrifice fly from Liberato that plated first baseman Sam Travis.

In the 7th inning, Trammell added to his line with his first of two doubles, a line drive to right field that pushed across Raleigh for the game's final run. Trammell improved his line to 3-for-4 with a 9th inning two-bagger, making him 14-for-22 (.636) with 4 home runs, 14 RBI, 6 runs, 2 doubles, 2 walks and 1 steal over his first five career Triple-A games.

Since joining the Triple-A ranks on May 13, Trammell leads all Triple-A hitters in batting average, hits, home runs, RBI, extra-base hits (6), slugging percentage (1.273), OPS (1.913) and total bases (28).

Tacoma also got two-hit efforts from Raleigh (2-for-5) and left fielder Dillon Thomas (2-for-4). Thomas is batting .345 (10-for-29) with a 1.093 OPS and four multi-hit games over the last nine contests.

Right-handers Jimmy Yacabonis (1-0), Wyatt Mills and Vinny Nittoli combined for 5 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in the victory. Yacabonis entered in the 5th inning and struck out four over 2 2/3 scoreless frames, lowing his season ERA to 1.13. Mills followed with back-to-back zeros and two strikeouts in the 7th and 8th innings, and Nittoli slammed the door with a perfect 9th inning and a pair of punch outs.

The Rainiers lead the Triple-A West with 136 strikeouts. Tacoma hurlers have recorded double-digit strikeout totals in nine of 11 games this season and have struck out at least 12 batters in seven contests.

Tacoma will play for a six-game series split in Tuesday's finale against the Bees. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT as left-hander David Huff will make his Rainiers debut against his former club. The start will be Huff's first outing in affiliated pro ball since July 2016 with Salt Lake.

