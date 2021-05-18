Aces Fall to Aviators 8-3

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces fell 8-2 tonight, moving the team's record to 8-3 while still sitting atop the Triple-A West standings. Starter Justin Donatella went five innings allowing just three runs, two earned.

The Aviators struck first, scoring on a two-run homer from Francisco Pena in the top of the second after Austin Allen reached base on an error.

In the seventh, Las Vegas would answer with Greg Deichmann scoring on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

Reno would answer in the bottom half of the inning, after Stuart Fairchild tripled to drive in Seth Beer and make it a 3-1 deficit.

The top of the eighth would see the Aviators pile on five more, moving the score to 8-1

The Aces would pick one up in the bottom of the ninth after an RBI triple by Drew Ellis to make the final score 8-2.

