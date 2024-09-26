Air Transat Unveils CF Montréal Livery

September 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - Air Transat and CF Montréal celebrate their partnership with the introduction of an exclusive new livery featuring the soccer Club's logo. This unique design now adorns one of Air Transat's Airbus A321LR aircraft, symbolizing the ongoing collaboration between these two Montreal institutions.

"At Air Transat, we are delighted to add a new dimension to our partnership with CF Montréal thanks to this livery. By flying this aircraft throughout our network, which spans four continents, we are helping to position Montreal as a must-see destination on the international stage, while raising the profile of our partner outside the country," mentioned Xavier Szwengler, Vice President Marketing and Loyalty at Transat.

This project marks an important milestone in the collaboration between Air Transat and CF Montréal, which began in 2024. Driven by a shared passion for soccer - a universal and unifying sport - this partnership fully reflects the airline's values of diversity and dynamism. It also offers a unique opportunity to raise Montreal's profile on the international scene, highlighting its role as a cultural and sporting hub.

"This unique livery is more than a visual representation, it is a celebration of our partnership with Air Transat," said Eric Nadeau, Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of CF Montréal. "It reflects the synergy between our two organizations. We are thrilled to see our Club's colours soar through the sky on the wings of such a respected airline. This initiative will reinforce our visibility and reach our supporters in a different way. We hope that the passengers who will have the opportunity to fly aboard this customized aircraft will feel the same pride."

The new-generation Airbus A321LR aircraft features spacious cabins, state-of-the-art in-seat entertainment systems and is recognized as the most fuel-efficient aircraft in its class.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.