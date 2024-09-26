San Diego FC Partners with Tribal Streetwear for First-Ever Merchandise Collaboration

September 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced the launch of its first-ever merchandise collaboration with the iconic local brand, Tribal Streetwear. This unique collection, created by San Diegans for San Diegans, blends the spirit of SDFC with the community driven designs Tribal has championed for over 35 years in the global streetwear scene.

To celebrate the partnership, SDFC and Tribal Streetwear will host an exclusive launch event on Thursday, September 26, at Eighteen Threads in Mission Valley. Fans attending the event will be the first to purchase the limited-edition collection while enjoying music, drinks, and a night dedicated to the collaboration between two of San Diego's most emblematic brands.

San Diego FC x Tribal Streetwear Launch Event Details:

Date: Thursday, September 26

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PT

Location: Eighteen Threads - 1640 Camino Del Rio N, Suite #337, San Diego, CA 92108

Fans and fashion enthusiasts can RSVP for the event here: RSVP Link.

For more than three decades, Tribal Streetwear has been a pioneering force in Southern California's lifestyle scene, channeling the region's creative energy into the worldwide streetwear movement. With this collaboration, SDFC aims to honor its local roots while offering fans a distinctive way to showcase their support for the Club.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.