Columbus Crew Drops Penalty Shootout to Club America

September 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







Following a 1-1 draw in regulation, the Crew lost in a penalty shootout (5-4) against LIGA MX side Club América in tonight's 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

Columbus became the fifth different club to appear in at least four finals over two calendar years, joining D.C. United, the LA Galaxy, LAFC and Toronto FC.

The Crew are also the first Eastern Conference team to appear in four finals over the span of two consecutive calendar years since Toronto FC (2018-19).

Defender Malte Amundsen scored the leveler for the Crew in the 77th minute of the match, his first of 2024 across all competitions.

Forward Christian Ramirez provided the assist to Amundsen's score, his ninth across all competitions this season.

Tonight's attendance was 20,198.

The Black & Gold return to MLS play against D.C. United at Audi Field on Saturday, Sept. 28 [7:30 p.m. ET MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at D.C. United

MLS Regular Season

Saturday, Sept. 28 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Audi Field - Washington, D.C.

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

