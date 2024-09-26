Inter Miami CF Clinches 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Berth

September 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Today, Concacaf announced that Inter Miami CF has qualified for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, scheduled to be played between February and June 2025. The Club is now set for its second participation in the region's most prestigious club competition featuring the best teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

How did Inter Miami Qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup?

Inter Miami qualified for Round One of the competition by securing a spot among the two next-best clubs in the MLS Supporters' Shield standings. Additionally, the team can still secure a bye to the Round of 16 by winning the 2024 MLS Cup.

This will be the Club's second appearance after it debuted in the competition in 2023, when the team reached the quarterfinals.

Competition Format

Next year's Concacaf Champions Cup will continue to be played in a five-round direct elimination knockout stage format. The first four rounds-Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, and Semifinals-all include home and away play, while the Final is played as a single-leg match.

Of the 27 participating clubs, 22 will begin play in Round One, and five will receive a bye to the Round of 16.

