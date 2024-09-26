Embrace the Challenge Ahead: Ingredients of the Match

September 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Here we are again. Late in the season, heading to face Inter Miami and every point can help secure a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Charlotte FC will look to harness the same energy they had last season as they head to Ft. Lauderdale looking for crucial points in the playoff race. Albeit against a very different Miami side than 2023.

Here are the three ingredients of the match:

Ride Momentum

The Crown ended a three-match losing skid with a 4-0 beatdown of the New England Revolution on home turf. It was a much-needed turn of the coin heading into an important stretch of matches to round out the regular season.

Andrew Privett said it best after the match on what this means for the team going forward. "To put four goals up at home really boosts everyone's confidence for the upcoming games. And keeping a clean sheet-it doesn't get much better than that."

Now it's time to keep delivering. Sometimes in this game you just need to see the ball in the back of the net a few times to feel that momentum again. Liel Abada and Pep Biel jumped on the scoresheet against New England, two players pining for goals and finally delivering. The substitions were no different with an MLS Team of the Matchday performance from Patrick Agyemang and a class goal from Kerwin Vargas to put the nail in the coffin. Let's see how that propels them forward into similar perfomances but also bleeds a little swagger into the rest of the squad.

Miami are coming off back to back draws and are 1-0-2 since Lionel Messi returned to the lineup. A late, late goal from NYCFC left them disappointed and frustrated on the road last week. A very different place than Charlotte.

Ride the momentum wave to South Beach.

Maintain Identity

Dean Smith has preached this all season long; no matter the run of form, maintaining an identity has been a key point.

This might be the most important factor when heading on the road to face an Miami team that is top of the Supporter's Shield table and seeking potential history this season. Unlike last season's trip in October, Charlotte FC will almost certainly be facing a full-force Inter Miami squad that has put up a league leading 68 goals on the season.

But after a shutout against New England, Charlotte will feel their identity returning again. They sit once again third in the league in clean-sheets. Forcing Dean to break out the credit card for a few more bottles of wine. But that's what Dean wants to see, consistency.

"You're after consistency from your players. I'd much rather have a seven out of 10 every week than a five one week and a nine the next. You want consistency because you can build on that and improve."

So maintain that identity. Be hard to score on. Take your chances well. Let's see if the boys force a few more card swipes at the wine shop from the gaffer.

Embrace The Challenge

Winning on the road against a top of the table side is a tall task in this league. One that Nathan Byrne describes this week as a welcomed challenge.

"If we want to win things this season, then you have to play against the best teams and the best players. It's just another challenge and we are going to go into it with full confidence."

Inter Miami have their eyes set on the MLS Regular Season points record. No better time to embrace what lies in front of you and show up with intensity and confidence to show the Eastern Conference that The Crown is ready for playoffs.

Charlotte FC are officially on scenario watch to lock in a playoff spot. Click HERE to see the current look ahead to 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

