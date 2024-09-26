Inter Miami CF to Host Charlotte FC this Saturday

September 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (19W-4L-7D, 64 points) carries on with MLS regular season action at home in South Florida, with the team set to host Charlotte FC (11W-11L-8D, 41 points) this Saturday, Sept. 28. The matchup at Chase Stadium is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Brightline - GOOOL Getter Trains

Inter Miami and Brightline are returning for another action-packed season! Take GOOOL GETTER trains and complimentary shuttles from Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station directly to all the Inter Miami CF matches this season at Chase Stadium!

Chase Presents: Celebrating Local Entrepreneurs

Today, Inter Miami CF and its Main Partner Chase announced the "Kickstart Your Goals" initiative, providing specialty programming and advice for 10 selected first-time, first-generation entrepreneurs from Miami and South Florida. With the goal of helping the rookie entrepreneurs get their businesses on a path to success, the participants took part in workshops on Thursday with small business experts at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium.

The workshops concluded with a special visit from Inter Miami CF standout midfielder David Ruiz who joined a fireside chat with his mother, Alba Ochoa, a successful local entrepreneur and owner of Alba's Café & Restaurant, a cherished Honduran eatery in Little Havana. Alba's entrepreneurial spirit has empowered her to raise her three sons while fostering their dreams, especially David's goal to play professional fútbol for one of the most recognized clubs in the world.

During this Saturday night's game, Inter Miami CF will host "Celebrating Local Entrepreneurs presented by Chase". As part of the festivities, the rookie entrepreneurs will be highlighted during the pre-game ceremony.

The first 10,000 fans to enter the gates at Chase Stadium on Saturday will receive a co-branded Inter Miami CF and Chase tote bag. Chase will also activate a "Golden Goal" activity within the Fan Zone, where fans will have the opportunity to score a penalty kick across three mini-goals, and those who successfully score will receive a special giveaway.

Previous Match

Inter Miami secured a point on the road on Saturday afternoon with a 1-1 draw against New York City FC. The match at Yankee Stadium saw forward Leonardo Campana score the team's lone goal to extend his lead as the Club's all-time leading scorer with 31 across all competitions.

Inter Miami in 2024 MLS Regular Season

Inter Miami will host Charlotte currently sitting first in the Supporters' Shield Standings with 64 points (six points ahead of the team in second place) and leading the league in goals with a total 67 (five more than the next team).

Suárez leads the team in goals with 17 and is tied for second place amongst the league's top scorers this regular season. Captain Messi, meanwhile, leads the team in assists with 15 and is tied for third place amongst the top assist providers this MLS campaign.

Player Records and Milestones

Forward Campana and Messi are the two active leading scorers in Club history. Campana has 31 goals across all competitions (27 in MLS) and is the leading scorer in Club history, while Messi follows with 27 (15 in MLS). Messi (17 in MLS), meanwhile, is the top assist provider in Club history with 22 across all competitions, followed by versatile attacker Robert Taylor (14 in MLS) with 21 across all competitions.

Callender and Taylor are the players with most appearances for Inter Miami with 109 and 106 across all competitions respectively. In terms of MLS appearances, In terms of MLS appearances, Callender leads with 87 (one in playoffs), while Taylor follows in second place with 86 (one in playoffs). Additionally, Campana is the third player with most games for Inter Miami with 95 across all competitions and is nearing the 100 appearance milestone.

Previously Against Charlotte FC

Inter Miami will face Charlotte FC for the seventh time in Club history, with the team registering three wins, two losses and a draw in the previous encounters.

Saturday's meeting will be the second between the sides this regular season. Last time out, Inter Miami earned a 1-2 win on the road on July 3.

Scouting Charlotte FC

Charlotte will visit South Florida after most recently defeating the New England Revolution 4-0 at home this past Saturday. Additionally, Charlotte are winless in their last four road matchups.

In all, the North Carolina-base side have recorded 11 wins, 11 losses and eight draws for a total 41 points this regular season and sit sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Forward Patrick Agyemang leads the team in goals this MLS campaign with eight, while midfielder Ashley Westwood is the top assist provider with six.

