'Caps get three-peat, qualify for 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

September 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Three-peat!

It wasn't easy, but led by a heroic performance by British Columbia's own Isaac Boehmer, Vancouver Whitecaps FC defeated Toronto FC to secure their third straight TELUS Canadian Championship title.

With the victory, Whitecaps FC have qualified for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup set to begin early in the new year.

The match began with some high-octane football to fit the occasion.

With smoke still clearing from the opening procession, Federico Bernardeschi unleashed a wicked shot towards goal, but Boehmer was there to make the diving stop to keep it out.

Toronto FC again came close to opening the scoring early on, with Jonathan Osorio flicking a header to the back post off a corner but Lorenzo Insigne just missed the opportunity to tap it in.

The 'Caps fired back with a chance of their own in the 10th minute, after a slick passing play saw Sam Adekugbe latch onto a through ball into the box and lift a cross for Fafa Picault to try to head in, but the ball was smothered by Sean Johnson.

Picault had a brilliant chance to score just past the half-hour mark, after being sent through in behind on the right. Picault drove towards goal and layed the pass off to White in the middle, but White was closed down at the crucial time before he could score.

The biggest moment of the first half came on 37 minutes, when former 'Caps wingback Richie Laryea went down in the box to receive a penalty kick call for TFC. But there was Boehmer, making saving a crucial penalty on former Italian international Bernardeschi to keep the scores level.

Both sides would continue to fight for dominance in the rest of the half, but would have to settle for the stalemate at the break.

The second half picked up right where the first half ended off, with both teams gunning for the opening goal. Laryea cut inside and fired a shot wide shortly after the start of the half, while Insigne curled an effort from the right just wide moments later.

Boehmer was brilliant again when he came out to claim the ball after a dangerous chance found Bernardeschi in the box. The Canadian 'keeper was at it again in the 52nd minute, denying Laryea on a one-on-one opportunity to keep the 'Caps in it.

After a period of relative calm, Gauld nearly teed up White to put the 'Caps ahead in the 74th minute. A quick throw-in saw Gauld race into the box, as the Scot tried to loft a ball for White to smash home but it last-gasp tackle from Kevin Long denied the pair a wonderful goal.

Boehemer would come up huge again in the 87th minute, denying a long shot from Bernardeschi to keep the match scoreless.

After 90 minutes and stoppage time, the match could not be decided and would go to a shootout in a repeat from the 2022 Canadian Championship Final between these two sides.

From there, it was the 'Caps night, and it was Boehmer's too. After Stuart Armstrong was denied, Matty Longstaff saw his shot his the crossbar for Toronto. Then came one more shining moment for Boehmer, as he stopped Kosi Thompson.

The final kick came down to Bjørn Inge Utvik, and the Norwegian defender looked more striker than defender as he tucked it away for the title.

The 'Caps don't have time to rest, as they are right back in action this coming Saturday, September 28 in a crucial match against Cascadia rivals Portland Timbers. More than 24,000 fans are expected, with limited tickets available at whitecapsfc.com/tickets. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on TSN, as well as CKNW.com.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 12,516

Referee: Marie-Soleil Beaudoin

Best Young Canadian Player: Isaac Boehmer

George Gross Most Valuable Player: Isaac Boehmer

Scoring Summary

None

Shootout

VAN - Scored - Ryan Gauld

TOR - Scored - Prince Owusu

VAN - Missed - Stuart Armstrong

TOR - Missed - Matty Longstaff

VAN - Scored - Sebastian Berhalter

TOR - Missed - Kosi Thompson

VAN - Scored - Brian White

TOR - Scored - Jonathan Osorio

VAN - Scored - Bjørn Inge Utvik

Statistics

Possession: VAN 34% - TOR 66%

Shots: VAN 7 - TOR 15

Shots on Goal: VAN 2 - TOR 7

Saves: VAN 7 - TOR 2

Fouls: VAN 12 - TOR 6

Offsides: VAN 0 - TOR 0

Corners: VAN 2 - TOR 9

Cautions

15' - VAN - Fafa Picault

45'+1 - TOR - Deandre Kerr

53' - VAN - Mathías Laborda

90'+3 - VAN - Brian White

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

32.Isaac Boehmer; 2.Mathías Laborda, 4.Ranko Veselinović, 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik; 22.Ali Ahmed (7.Ryan Raposo 45'), 20.Andrés Cubas, 45.Pedro Vite (26.Stuart Armstrong 84'), 3.Samuel Adekugbe (16.Sebastian Berhalter 72'); 11.Fafa Picault (8.Alessandro Schöpf 60'), 24.Brian White, 25.Ryan Gauld

Substitutes not used

1.Yohei Takaoka, 6,Tristan Blackmon, 28.Levonte Johnson

Toronto FC

1.Sean Johnson; 27.Shane O'Neill (17.Sigurd Rosted 72'), 5.Kevin Long, 28.Raoul Petretta; 22.Richie Laryea, 14.Alonso Coello (20.Deybi Flores 84'), 8.Matty Longstaff, 24.Lorenzo Insigne (47.Kosi Thompson 68'); 10.Federico Bernardeschi, 21.Jonathan Osorio; 29.Deandre Kerr (99.Prince Owusu 68')

Substitutes not used

90.Luka Gavran, 6.Aimé Mabika, 19.Kobe Franklin

