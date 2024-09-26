Join the Celebration at Sounders FC's Fan Appreciation Night this Saturday, Presented by Providence

September 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC celebrates its loyal fans and supporters this Saturday with the annual Fan Appreciation Night, presented by matchday sponsor Providence. Fan Appreciation Night honors the unique bond between the Sounders and their fans, recognizing that they are not just spectators, but family. Matchday includes a special pre-match presentation to thank fans, along with a wide variety of special activities and giveaways throughout the evening.

The Rave Green are set to face Houston Dynamo FC (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM) with a chance to punch a ticket to the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with a win, so attendees can look forward to an intense night of action with the opportunity to cheer the Sounders to victory.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. PT and fans are encouraged to arrive early to take full advantage of the different pre-match activities offered and beat a busy traffic night in SoDo, with neighbors the Seattle Mariners playing a game at 6:40 p.m. PT.

Throughout the stadium, fans can find different areas to collect a carnation - the club's symbol of the relationship between players and fans. The association between the Sounders and carnations dates to 1974, when players first handed out the flowers to fans as a recognition of support. The tradition continues to this day, with fans receiving carnations at the Fan Appreciation Match. At this year's match, the flowers are available pregame at several locations, including: the Sounders Legend photo station, pre-match player meet-and-greet stations, through roaming distribution and within premium spaces.

Fans have the opportunity to meet former Sounder Román Torres on Saturday, where he is being honored as Sounders Legend of the Match. To celebrate the club's 50th anniversary, each of Sounders FC's home matches in 2024 highlights a former player who is honored on the field before kickoff and meets with fans at a pre-match autograph station.

Torres, who secured Sounders FC's first MLS Cup title through his decisive penalty kick vs. Toronto in 2016, is available to take photos and autograph items for fans, as well as handing out carnations as part of Fan Appreciation Night.

Additionally, several of the club's non-dressing players on Saturday are available at different meet-and-greet stations ahead of kickoff to distribute carnations to fans.

In the stadium's North Plaza and Soccer Celebration areas, a host of fun activations are available, with fan prizes at many stations:

Providence Mural: Health for a Better World - Fans can stop by to add their creativity to the mural and grab a free t-shirt while supplies last.

The Providence Challenge - Fans can test their soccer skills through three different activities at The Providence Challenge, as well as having the opportunity to nominate a local hero as part of the new Community Assist of the Match. Community Assist of the Match winners receive tickets to an upcoming Sounders match, recognition at halftime and a videoboard feature, a custom jersey and an exclusive Sounders Community Assist custom scarf.

Work2BeWell - Providence's Work2BeWell program has a presence on Saturday, educating fans on mental wellness and providing resources for young fans, along with co-branded giveaways.

Tequila Herradura Photo Wall - Partner Tequila Herradura provides fans with a custom photo wall opportunity for unique photos at the Cityside Bar.

Sparkling Ice "Anything But Subtle" Fan Zone - At this space, fans can find face paint, temporary tattoos and more to creatively express their Sounders spirit. At halftime of each game, the most enthusiastic and decorated fan in attendance is selected as the Sparkling Ice Anything But Subtle Fan of the Match and rewarded with a Sparkling Ice prize pack.

Sammy's Cove - Fans can meet Sammy the Sounder and take part in kid-friendly activities.

Crossbar Challenge, Presented by Western Washington Toyota Dealers - Located behind Section 144 and taking place pre-match, the first five fans to hit the crossbar in this interactive skills challenge earn a chance to take a kick on-field at halftime. If a fan hits a crossbar at halftime, Western Washington Toyota Dealers donates $1,000 to RAVE Foundation.

Soccer Skee-ball - This activation allows fans to play a soccer-themed version of Skee-Ball, kicking a ball down a ramp, rather than rolling it, to score as many points as possible.

Sounders Gaming Station - Challenge an opponent to a friendly match of EA Sports FC '24.

In addition to Lumen Field's wide-ranging concessions, on Saturday special refreshments can be purchased at rotating matchday BIPOC and diverse-owned food trucks located in the North Plaza. The selection this weekend includes El Cabrito, offering made-from-scratch Oaxacan recipes, and MexiCuban, a local restaurant that combines Mexican and Cuban cuisines to create a fusion of flavors representing both cultures.

These food trucks are part of Sounders FC's recognition of Latinx Heritage Month, which is also being celebrated at Saturday's match. In addition to authentic Latinx food options, the club welcomes Latinx community members with a special ticket offer and matchday integrations. Fans who purchase a Latinx Celebration ticket receive a limited-edition Sounders FC Latinx Heritage Month Celebration cap, which can be picked up in the North Plaza on Saturday. The pickup area - located near the food trucks - also features vibrant music provided by a local Latinx DJ.

RAVE Foundation is also hosting a Latinx Heritage Month-themed auction, complete with player-worn pre-match tops, autographed items and experiences, all to benefit RAVE's work with Latinx community youth. The auction is currently open and can be accessed here. Bidding closes at 8:45 p.m. PT on Saturday

After exploring all the pre-match activities have to offer, fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7:15 p.m. PT to enjoy a special light show and accompanying Fan Appreciation Night presentation ahead of kickoff.

Saturday's national anthem is being performed by matchday staple Johnathan Wright, while the "Scarves Up!" moment is led by Hayley Serres. Serres was selected for the honor as part of winning the American Family Insurance Seattle Dream Matchday Sweepstakes. In partnership with Sounders FC, American Family Insurance is providing Serres with her dream matchday, inclusive of leading the stadium in this traditional pre-kickoff chant.

Winners of the Rad Power Bikes sweepstakes - selected over the course of the season as part of Sounders FC's partnership with Rad - take the field at halftime to be presented with their custom Sounders FC Rad Power Bike. Those wishing they had entered the sweepstakes earlier are still in luck, however, as one lucky fan at the evening's match will be selected for a custom Rad Power Bike of their own.

In fact, exciting fan giveaways are scheduled throughout the match, including:

One (1) custom Sounders FC Rad Power Bike, courtesy of Rad Power Bikes

One (1) free year-long CLEAR membership, courtesy of CLEAR

Two (2) sets of tires, courtesy of Continental Tire

Three (3) player-autographed jerseys, courtesy of Sports Radio 93.3 KJR

Three (3) player-autographed jerseys, courtesy of adidas

Four (4) player-autographed jerseys, courtesy of Providence

Ten (10) cases of Body Armor, courtesy of Body Armor

Ten (10) cases of Sparking Ice, courtesy of Sparkling Ice

Fifty (50) Grimace t-shirts, courtesy of McDonald's

At the conclusion of the game, Sounders FC players thank fans for their support that evening and beyond by passing out soccer balls to lucky members of the crowd, courtesy of RAVE Foundation.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.