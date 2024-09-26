New England Revolution Academy Highlights: September 26, 2024

September 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - All five Revolution Academy teams returned to MLS NEXT action last weekend, taking on Boston Bolts on Saturday. The teams then closed out the weekend on Sunday, with the U-18s and U-16s competing against FC Westchester, while the U-15s, U-14s, and U-13s hosted FA Euro.

The U-18s earned a 3-0 shutout victory over Boston Bolts on Saturday, with goals from Grant Emerhi (2008 - Mansfield, Mass.), Cristiano Carlos (2008 - Chicopee, Mass.), and Alvin Depina (2007 - Boston, Mass.). Goalkeeper Julian Chapman (2008- Maplewood, N.J.) collected his first shutout of the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign. On Sunday, the U-18s fell to FC Westchester, 2-1, with Raphael Alves (2007 - Framingham, Mass.) scoring New England's lone goal of the match.

The U-16s won both of their games last weekend, including a 2-0 defeat over Boston Bolts. Ivan Villalobos Lopez (2009 - Lumberton, N.C.) and Isaiah Claverie (2009 - Hemet, Calif.) each tallied in the match, while goalkeeper Reinner Fidelis (2009 - Peabody, Mass.) secured the clean sheet. On Sunday, the U-16s earned a 2-1 win over FC Westchester, as Kaleb De Oliveira (2009 - Somerville, Mass.) scored in the fifth minute and Judah Siqueira (2009 - South Easton, Mass.) converted on a penalty kick.

The U-15s battled the Bolts to a 0-0 draw on Saturday, followed by a 1-0 defeat over FA Euro the next day, with forward Lucas Pereira (2010 - East Merrimack, N.H.) netting the lone goal of the match and goalkeeper Mason Yang (2010 - Windsor, Conn.) recording the clean sheet.

The U-14s recorded two victories over the weekend, including a 10-2 win against Boston Bolts, with goals from Musah Aduma (2011 - Manchester, Conn.), Landon Ho Sang (2011 - Springfield, Mass.), Boston Kahoalli (2012 - Whitman, Mass.), Arthur Bernardino (2011 - Shirley, Mass.), and Navayush Gurung (2011 - Medford, Mass.).On Sunday, the U-14s defeated FA Euro, 4-0, with Bernardino, Adamu, Ho Sang, and Rico Janairo (2011 - Auburndale, Mass.) all scoring in the match.

The U-13s rounded out the weekend with a 3-1 victory over Boston Bolts, as Marlito Quijada (2012 - Ashland, Mass.) completed a brace and Asher Cotter (2012 - Arlington, Mass.), closed the scoring. On Sunday, the U-13s earned a 5-0 victory, as Sami Chao (2012 - New Bedford, Mass.) netted the opening goal, while Boston Kahoalli (2012 - Whitman, Mass.) and Julian Gomez (2012 - East Providence, R.I.) both tallied twice.

On Saturday, the U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s will play against FC Montréal at home, followed by all five Academy teams hosting New York SC on Sunday. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Boston Bolts U-18s

Saturday, September 21, 2024 - UMass Mount Ida Stadium

New England Revolution 3, Boston Bolts 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Grant Emerhi (Cliff-Grova Rwabira) 41'

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Bryan Norena) 54'

NE - Alvin Depina (Raphael Alves) 86'

Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman; Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas, Aidan Reilly, Thomas Tsouros, Eli Ackerman (Gershom Matimano 58'); Edwin Flores, Bryan Norena, Jordi Tornberg Ayala (Josh Partal 46'); Grant Emerhi (Alvin Depina 68'), Cristiano Carlos (Raphael Alves 68'), Cliff-Grova Rwabira (Robert Nichols III 68').

Substitutes Not Used: Owen Beninga.

New England Revolution U-18s vs. FC Westchester U-18s

Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 1, FC Westchester 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Raphael Alves (Robert Nichols III) 17'

FCW - 19'

FCW - 48'

Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman (Owen Beninga 46'); Eli Ackerman (Jordi Tornberg Ayala 64'), Sage Kinner, Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas (Alvin Depina 71'), Aiden Reilly (Thomas Tsouro 64'); Javaun Mussenden, Edwin Flores, Bryan Norena (Gershom Matimano 46'); Raphael Alves (Cliff-Grova Rwabira 64'), Grant Emerhi (Cristiano Carlos 46'), Robert Nichols III.

UNDER 16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Boston Bolts U-16s

Saturday, September 21, 2024 - UMass Mount Ida Stadium

New England Revolution 2, Boston Bolts 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Alex Glassman) 78'

NE - Isaiah Claverie 90'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Alex Glassman, Josh Macedo, Kauan De Campos, Aarin Prajapati; Levi Katsell, Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Bayron Morales-Vega (Chris Scott 46'); Brandon Velez (Kaleb De Oliveira 60'), Judah Siqueira (Brian Brooks 78'), Jonathan Cante (Isaiah Claverie 68').

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth, Edon Zharku, Lucas Pereira.

New England Revolution U-16s vs. FC Westchester U-16s

Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, FC Westchester 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Kaleb De Oliveira (Josh Macedo) 5'

NE - Judah Siqueira (Penalty Kick) 44'

FCW - 72'

Revolution U-16s: Ryker Fauth; Alex Glassman (Kauan De Campos 63'), Edon Zharku (Bayron Morales-Vega 73'), Lucas Pereira, Josh Macedo; Chris Scott, Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Levi Katsell 63'), Brian Brooks; Kaleb De Oliveira (Paolo Tornberg Ayala 80'), Judah Siqueira (Brandon Velez 63'), Isaiah Claverie (Jonathan Cante 73').

Substitutes Not Used: Reinner Fidelis.

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Boston Bolts U-15s

Saturday, September 21, 2024 - UMass Mount Ida Stadium

New England Revolution 0, Boston Bolts 0

Revolution U-15s: JV de Almeida; Braeden Anderson, Makai Harr, Tobin Farmer, Niaz Sacirbey; Frankie Caruso (Andrew Hsu 52'), Logan Azar, Jesse Ebere; Lucas Pereira (Roman Woolfork 52'), Shifaq Fazi (Davi Pereira 52'), Alejandro Garza (Jude Chisholm 52').

Substitutes Not Used: Mason Yang, Alex Gomes.

New England Revolution U-15s vs. FA Euro U-15s

Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 1, FA Euro 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Lucas Pereira 72'

Revolution U-15s: Mason Yang (JV de Almeida 40'); Alejandro Garza (Braeden Anderson 50'), Jesse Ebere (Makai Harr 60'), Tobin Farmer, Dalu Nwazojie; Andrew Hsu (Niaz Sacirbey 60'), Logan Azar (Frankie Caruso 40'), Davi Pereira; Roman Woolfork (Lucas Pereira 50'), Alex Gomes, Jude Chisholm (Shifaq Fazi 35').

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. Boston Bolts U-14s

Saturday, September 21, 2024 - UMass Mount Ida Stadium

New England Revolution 10, Boston Bolts 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Musah Adamu (Arthur Bernardino) 2'

NE - Landon Ho Sang (Vaughn Scholz) 3'

NE - Boston Kahaolii (Landon Ho Sang) 8'

BOS - 15'

NE - Landon Ho Sang 31'

NE - Arthur Bernardino 34'

BOS - 36'

NE - Musah Adamu (Arthur Bernardino) 39'

NE - Musah Adamu (Kai Nielsen) 49'

NE - Navayush Gurung (Thierry Maurer) 59'

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Jason Kamerzal-Smith) 75'

NE - Landon Ho Sang 76'

Revolution U-14s: Zach LaPierre; Thierry Maurer, Vaughn Scholz, Dalu Nwazojie, John Munko; Kai Nielsen, Hans Mertens, Boston Kahaolii; Landon Ho Sang, Arthur Bernardino, Musah Adamu.

Substitutes Used: Rico Janairo, Navayush Gurung, Jeremiah Moyano, Jason Kamerzal-Smith, Asher Bremser.

New England Revolution U-14s vs. FA Euro U-14s

Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 4, FA Euro 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Arthur Bernardino 21'

NE - Rico Janairo 40'

NE - Musah Adamu (Kai Nielsen) 42'

NE - Landon Ho Sang (Musah Adamu) 57'

Revolution U-14s: Charles Wallace; Thierry Maurer, Asher Bremser, Vaughn Scholz, Jason Kamerzal-Smith; Jeremiah Moyano, Brennan McWeeney, Navayush Gurung; Rico Janairo, Arthur Bernardino, Musah Adamu.

Substitutes Used: Landon Ho Sang, Kai Nielsen, Hans Mertens, John Munko, Enrique Rosada.

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Boston Bolts U-13s

Saturday, September 21, 2024 - UMass Mount Ida Stadium

New England Revolution 3, Boston Bolts 1

Scoring Summary:

BOS - 30'

NE - Marlito Quijada 58'

NE - Marlito Quijada (Drake Roberts) 59'

NE - Asher Cotter (Ayden Gomes) 61'

Revolution U-13s: James Warren; Darragh Nugent, Ivan Pokinboroda, Vikram Chitnis, Juju Gomez; Enrique Rosado, Brennan McWeeny, Marlito Quijada; Sami Chao, Gavin Rydak, Jayden Lefter.

New England Revolution U-13s vs. FA Euro U-13s

Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 5, FA Euro 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Sami Chao (Drake Roberts) 2'

NE - Boston Kahoalii 27'

NE - Juju Gomez (Boston Kahoalii) 60'

NE - Boston Kahoalii (Gavin Rybak) 65'

NE - Juju Gomez (Marlito Quijada) 68'

Revolution U-13s: James Warren; Ayden Gomez, Ivan Pokinboroda, Vik Chitnis, Juju Gomez; Asher Cotter, Luca Cicione, Boston Kahoalii; Nolan Nair, Drake Roberts, Sami Chao.

