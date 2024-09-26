Inter Miami CF and Chase Partner to Empower 10 Miami and South Florida-Based, First-Time Entrepreneurs

Inter Miami CF and its Main Partner Chase today announced the "Kickstart Your Goals" initiative, providing specialty programming and advice for 10 selected first-time, first-generation entrepreneurs from Miami and South Florida. With the goal of helping the rookie entrepreneurs get their businesses on a path to success, the participants took part in workshops on Thursday with small business experts.

Today, small business specialists from Chase provided training and consultation to the selected entrepreneurs in a special event that took place at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium. The workshops concluded with a special visit from Inter Miami CF standout midfielder David Ruiz who joined a fireside chat with his mother, Alba Ochoa, a successful local entrepreneur and owner of Alba's Café & Restaurant, a cherished Honduran eatery in Little Havana. Alba's entrepreneurial spirit has empowered her to raise her three sons while fostering their dreams, especially David's goal to play professional fútbol for one of the most recognized clubs in the world.

"We are proud to partner with Chase on the 'Kickstart Your Goals' initiative, supporting 10 emerging entrepreneurs whose passion for creating a positive impact in South Florida is truly inspiring," said Camila Jocelyn-Holt, Inter Miami's Director of Community Engagement. "This program embodies our Club's 'Freedom to Dream' spirit and commitment to empowering local talent to thrive and achieve their goals. We look forward to celebrating their remarkable journeys with our fans during Saturday's match."

Kickstart Your Goals 2024 Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs selected to participate represent a diverse array of businesses from Miami and throughout South Florida, ranging from catering and moving services to ice cream and textiles. They are:

The Charcute Board (Miami)

OSOMTEX (Miami)

Element of Change (Palm Beach)

Simge Serce LLC (Miami)

FRUGA (Miami)

Something Borrowed (Miami)

Jackson Bros Ice Cream (Miami)

Sophia's Cup Coffee Cart (Palm Beach, Broward and Miami)

Sarita Healthy Foods and Yuki Arepas (Miami)

Vero Pictures (Miami)

"Entrepreneurs often face an uphill climb to success - especially in the earliest stages. We want to do as much as we can to support them and help them build the momentum to launch and grow their businesses," said Jonathan Bello, head of Chase for Business in Miami and co-chair of the JPMorganChase South Florida Market Leadership Team. "We are proud to partner with Inter Miami CF to lift up and celebrate South Florida's entrepreneurial community. We look forward to seeing these businesses thrive, and helping many more to come."

The entrepreneurs participated in multiple workshops centered on financial health, designed to support their business development journey. These sessions emphasized the significance of building and maintaining good credit, setting goals through effective budgeting and savings, understanding the power of capital, and managing cash flow. Each participating business owner was awarded $1000 to help cover their start-up costs.

Chase Presents: Celebrating Local Entrepreneurs

During this Saturday night's game, Inter Miami CF will host "Celebrating Local Entrepreneurs presented by Chase" during the match against Charlotte FC. As part of the festivities, the rookie entrepreneurs will be highlighted during the pre-game ceremony. The first 10,000 fans to enter the gates at Chase Stadium on Saturday will receive a co-branded Inter Miami CF and Chase tote bag. Chase will also activate a "Golden Goal" activity within the Fan Zone, where fans will have the opportunity to score a penalty kick across three mini-goals, and those who successfully score will receive a special giveaway. Tickets for the match are available here.

These events mark the first joint effort between Inter Miami and Chase to support South Florida's entrepreneurs and builds upon JPMorgan Chase's ongoing support of Miami's and South Florida's entrepreneurship ecosystem. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for future initiatives as the partnership continues to empower local businesses and foster growth throughout the region.

