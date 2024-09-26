Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami Team up to Grant the Wishes of 23 Make-A-Wish Children

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi exchanges a high five during a Make-A-Wish experience

Fueled by passion and driven by a love for their community, Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean teamed up to fulfill the mission they set when their unprecedented partnership was announced in August 2023: to create memorable experiences for families and fans everywhere, changing the game from ship to pitch around the world. Together with Make-A-Wish, the global nonprofit that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, the South Florida-based powerhouses had the privilege of granting the wishes of 23 kids during a one-of-a-kind, four-day experience between Saturday, Sept. 21 - Tuesday, Sept. 24, in South Florida.

The children from across the U.S. and abroad, from South Florida to Texas and Canada to Israel, fulfilled their lifelong wish to meet the Inter Miami squad and Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi. Leading up to that moment, Royal Caribbean hosted a day of unforgettable adventures on the new Icon of the Seas, named by TIME as one of the World's Greatest Places. Experiences like these help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. A wish can be a game-changer that brings joy and a sense of normalcy back into a family's life.

"At the heart of Inter Miami's 'Freedom to Dream' ethos is the belief that we pursue our dreams boldly and support our fans and community in achieving theirs," said Jorge Mas, Inter Miami CF Managing Owner. "Teaming up with our Main Partner Royal Caribbean and Make-A-Wish to make these extraordinary children's dreams come true is an inspiring reminder that fútbol is more than a game - it's a transformative force for joy, hope, and connection. Through initiatives like this, we aim to harness the magic of Inter Miami to create memories and to uplift our fans."

The unforgettable multiday experience kicked off on Saturday, Sept. 21, on Icon. With six record-setting waterslides, seven pools, the first neighborhood designed for young families, more than 40 ways to dine, drink and be entertained, and more, the first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation is where every type of family and adventurer can make memories together without compromise. The families enjoyed a specially planned day of experiences, from getting a look up close at the first theatrical rendition of "The Wizard of Oz" at sea to reaching new heights and speeds at the Category 6 waterpark, refueling on bites of all kinds, and more.

"For wish kids and their families, experiences they will remember forever can be life-changing, and that impact is at the heart of Royal Caribbean's Wishes at Sea program and our multiyear partnership with Make-A-Wish," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "Being able to then come together with our partners at Inter Miami CF in that mission is the hat trick that brings this all from ship to pitch in a beautiful way, and it shows what the power of partnership and a shared passion for the community and families can do."

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the 23 wish kids and their families were embraced by the spirit of Inter Miami's "Freedom to Dream" motto as they arrived at the Club's home, Chase Stadium, where their dream became a reality. The day began with each child and their family celebrated in their own field-level suite, where they were greeted with special gifts, including a team-signed jersey personalized with their name, a curated food and beverage experience, and additional Inter Miami CF gear. The experience continued with a private viewing of an Inter Miami CF practice, offering an exclusive look at how the players and coaching staff prepare for a match. Following a heartwarming interaction with their fútbol heroes, including Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, Drake Callender, Benjamín Cremaschi and more, the day wrapped up with a memorable group photo, capturing a moment everyone involved will treasure forever.

"A wish is a turning point for children battling critical illnesses-it sparks the hope and strength they need to keep fighting. Partners like Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami CF help us make these life-changing wishes a reality," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Whether on the field or at sea, we're creating moments of joy and fostering hope that truly transforms lives."

These heartwarming wishes were also supported by Fanatics, the official sports partner of Make-A-Wish. On Monday, Sept. 23, Fanatics organized a special day for the wish kids at their local office in South Florida, surprising them with their own photoshoot and design of a custom plaque, an abundance of trading cards, team merchandise, and other surprises to help commemorate the experience.

This special initiative builds on the shared commitment of two hometown favorites: Royal Caribbean and its decades-long track record of celebrating and contributing to the destinations its ships visit and Inter Miami's commitment to harnessing the power of fútbol to do good since the Club's inception.

