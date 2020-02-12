Admirals Edge Stars 2-1 in Road Trip Finale
February 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell to the Milwaukee Admirals by a 2-1 final to conclude a six-game road trip.
Texas struck first as Gavin Bayreuther ripped a blast from the blue line past Troy Grosenick midway through the first period. The feed came from Rhett Gardner and Reese Scarlett seconds after a faceoff win. Jake Oettinger held off the Admirals, thanks in part to a pair of spectacular saves, in the opening frame as they collected 11 shots.
However, the Admirals leveled the score in the middle period. With traffic in front of the net, Alexandre Carrier collected a clean pass from Tanner Jeannot and twisted a wrist shot from the point off the left post and into the net. In the remaining 17 minutes, each team's respective goaltender worked to keep the score even ahead of the third. The even play resulted in just one power play through the first two periods and only four penalties called in the game. Both teams were unsuccessful on their power play chances.
Eight minutes into the third, Milwaukee took their first lead of the game. After a turnover in the Stars' zone, Daniel Carr, Tommy Novak and Cole Schneider went tic-tac-toe for the eventual game-winning goal. Carr made a pass in front of the net that tipped off Novack's body before finding Schneider's sick. The winger then buried his 14th goal of the season to put his club in front.
The third period for the Stars continued an even defensive play, but Texas pushed with four minutes remaining in the game. Following a late power play, Oettinger came to the bench for an extra skater. The Admirals held off the Stars for the 2-1 win and a 31-save effort from Grosenick. Oettinger suffered the loss after a 29-save outing.
The Stars return to Cedar Park, Texas for a weekend series with the San Antonio Rampage at on Friday and Saturday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The puck drops at 7 p.m. both nights as the Stars play nine of their next 10 games at home.
