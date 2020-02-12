Rock Hall and Cleveland Monsters Fan Weekend February 14-16

February 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - There's lots to love at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this Valentine's Day weekend! As partners of the Cleveland Monsters Cleveland Rocks Night, the Rock Hall is hosting music and hockey fans February 14-16th with irresistible programs and activities.

Fans can fall in love with special film screenings, trivia contests, prizes, Stories of Rock programs, themed singalongs in the Garage, and more. Plus, Monsters special activities on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. featuring appearances by Monsters Top Line Dance Team and the 216 Stix, contests and prize giveaways from the Monsters promo team, photo opps with Monsters-themed props, and an appearance by Monsters forward Zac Dalpe.

Fans can buy tickets at special rates using code MONSTERS2020 online or at the Box Office. Adult tickets are $21 and Youth (6-18) are $14. Tickets are only good for February 14-16th. All activities are free with admission.

Round three of the annual Tri-C High School Rock Off Powered by PNC also takes place Saturday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the first band scheduled to perform at 6:30 p.m. Watch 12 student bands compete for a chance to move on to the finals. Tickets are $10 and include access to exhibits and are available at ticketing.rockhall.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.