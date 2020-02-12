Heat Head to the SAP Center for Midweek Contest

February 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Arena: SAP Center | San Jose, California

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio. Listeners in the Stockton area can also hear the game on Fox Sports 1280.

Join The Conversation: For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter. Join the conversation by replying to our updates or using the hashtag #STKvsSJ.

Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game Puck: Stay tuned on Twitter following the game for a chance to enter to win a puck signed by Alan Quine with our Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game selection!

TONIGHT

Stockton looks to snap a three-game road skid with a Wednesday night showdown against the San Jose Barracuda at the SAP Center, a 7 p.m. puck drop. The Heat are on an unprecedented run against the AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, bringing a season series lead of 8-0 into tonight's contest.

Stockton comes into the matchup in hopes of snapping a brief two-game skid while the Barracuda look to put an end to a season-long seven-game losing streak.

LIKE FINE QUINE

Alan Quine has dominated against San Jose so far on the season series with 12 points in six games, most of any player from either roster, and he enters tonight's matchup with a full head of steam. The forward has notched points in the last six contests for Stockton, totaling three goals and seven assists in that span. With his recent scoring spurt, Quine has overtaken Glenn Gawdin for the team lead with 41 points on the year.

OH CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN

Byron Froese has matched Alan Quine's recent scoring stretch, the captain having scored in six-straight with four goals and six assists in that span. Froese stood out over the weekend trip to Iowa, recording a pair of multi-point efforts alongside line mates Quine and Austin Czarnik. Froese has six points (2g,4a) in eight games against the Barracuda this season.

EASY Z

Austin Czarnik has proven to be a difference-maker for the Heat since arriving in Stockton, the forward climbing to a tie for seventh on the roster with 25 points on the season. The forward has found his way onto the score sheet in each of Stockton's last three games and has totaled five goals and 10 points over the last six contests.

CUDA KILLERS

Stockton has enjoyed steady success this season against San Jose, running out of the gates to an 8-0-0-0 mark when facing off against the Barracuda. Stockton has outscored San Jose by a margin of 30-10 and has posted a pair of shutouts in those eight contests. The Heat have thrived in the special teams battle, strangling the San Jose power play to the tune of 38 kills on 40 instances shorthanded and dominating on the man-advantage with seven goals in 25 power play opportunities.

EXCLUSIVE COMPANY

The Heat have utilized steady scoring depth in building the AHL's second-ranked offense with 3.72 goals per game, Stockton entering the week as one of just two clubs in the league, joined by the Syracuse Crunch, with four players at the 15-goal mark. Three players - Buddy Robinson, Luke Philp and Byron Froese - are tied for the team lead with 16 goals on the year while Glenn Gawdin has 15. Matthew Phillips (14) and Austin Czarnik (13) are also closing in on the 15-goal plateau.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.