Joseph Scores Twice in Penguins' 2-1 Win at Hartford

February 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





HARTFORD, Conn. - Rookie defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph delivered both goals for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 2-1 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday at XL Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (25-18-3-5) ended Hartford's franchise-record 12-game home winning streak, and became just the second team all season to hand the Wolf Pack a regulation loss on their home ice.

The first period was mostly a quiet one, as scoring chances were hard to come by for both teams. Eventually, Joseph broke through for the Penguins, ripping a slap shot to the back of the Wolf Pack net with only 1.6 seconds left in the opening frame.

Hartford got one back two minutes into the second period. After a series of saves by Casey DeSmith, Ryan Dmowski shuttled a shot from a sharp angle and snuck it through the sprawling goaltender to even things up, 1-1.

Joseph's second strike of the night came at 14:51 of the middle frame, unloaded another huge shot from the point that navigated its way through traffic on its way to the back of the net.

DeSmith proceeded to lock things down in the third period, including a 10-bell save during a shorthanded two-on-one for the Wolf Pack. DeSmith notched 25 saves for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, while Adam HÃºska denied 17 shots thrown his way for Hartford.

The Penguins power-play was ultimately unsuccessful on three opportunities on the night, but they managed to go a perfect three-for-three on the penalty kill.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Feb. 14, against the Providence Bruins. The Penguins' next home game is Friday, Feb. 21, when they take on the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games are on sale now and can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by contacting the Penguins offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the Penguins' 2019-20 regular season, including Full Season, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's state-of-the-art, high-definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV are available now. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2019-20 subscriptions.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.