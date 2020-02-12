Crunch Slip By Devils, 1-0

BINGHAMTON - The Syracuse Crunch came away with a 1-0 shutout win over the Binghamton Devils on Wednesday night inside Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Daniel Walcott had the puck bounce off his skate and into the net just 13 seconds into the game to give the Crunch a 1-0 lead. Michael McLeod sent the puck off of Walcott's skate and by goaltender Cory Schneider for Walcott's seventh of the year. The goal was unassisted and held up as the game-winning goal.

Schneider stopped 17 of 18 in the loss and Scott Wedgewood put away all 33 shots he faced for the win.

