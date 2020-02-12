Game 47 Preview: Tucson at Colorado

February 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Game #47 - Tucson (29-15-1-1) at Colorado (27-14-3-1)

7 PM MST, Budweister Events Center, Loveland, CO

LISTEN LIVE Fox Sports 1450, iHeart Radio app

WATCH LIVE AHL TV

Referees: Riley Yerkovich (#37), Mike Sheehan (#74)

Linesmen: Robert Keltie (#34), Josh Pergande (#51)

Another effort in which the Roadrunners were the better team resulted in disappointment and the gang will attempt to jump back to the category of success tonight before packing up and heading back to Colorado.

For the tenth time this season they'll take on the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.

Three Things

1) You could sense the frustration from the team post-game last night because it's easy to say that Colorado was handed the win as much as they earned it. Certainly being given power plays are no automatic, but at this level and against a talented team like Colorado, it's not going to do you any favors. For the third straight game the start was good and Tucson controlled possession from the get-go. It would be great to see that tonight. It seems like just a few weeks ago the team was struggling to create offense and while two goals won't cut it most nights, hand-in-hand is the reality that the team will have more chances to score had they not spent over one-sixth of the game shorthanded. It sounds like it doesn't fit but this team is playing well as of late and if they can limit their infractions, the outcome is already better.

2) Opportunistic is the word that most describes the Eagles ability to score. The Roadrunners came them some help last night with the extremely rare second period empty net goal, so, again, as alluded to in the above paragraph, if the Roadrunners can stay out of the box and not provide any ammo to Colorado to score, we're already making progress. With that being said, Hunter Miska was good last night and it seems likely we'll see him again tonight. Tucson forced him to make 32 stops and the only goals he allowed in were by way of special teams and a very skilled redirection, thus proving he had himself a night at even strength. However, we know that's not Hunter Miska every night.

3) Just hours before yesterday's contest it was shared via Roadrunners General Manager Steve Sullivan that the league had approved a two-game extension to forward Barrett Hayton's conditioning loan, thus allowing him to play Tuesday night and again this evening. While he did register five shots on goal last night he did also take two penalties that he likely would rather not commit again tonight. #22 has been a huge bonus to the team over this stretch and it would be outstanding to see him end his run with the team on a high note.

What's The Word?

Roadrunners forward Blake Speers thoughts on last night's game...

"There's a lot of things we can build off of from last night. We put pucks in good spots and we were skating really well. Discipline was a problem for us and I think if we clean that up the rest follows.

Roadrunners forward Blake Speers on what could go differently tonight...

"Obviously we got a couple of bad bounces there and we needed a few more kills or a few less penalties. The game changes big time if that happens. We need to score on a few more of our shots but it's exciting to get back to it tonight. We carried the play last night and we should have a lot more confidence heading in."

Roadrunners forward Blake Speers on the work of his line with Kelly Klima and Jeremy Gregoire...

"Whenever Jay talks to us it's about using our legs and I think we did that pretty well. I thought Kelly and Jeremy were really good on the forecheck last night and it made it easy to go get some pucks. We want to play simple and if we're together again tonight it's going to lead to more success for us."

Number to Know

9. With a goal and an assist last night Brayden Burke now has points in eight straight games. He's got a chance to join Michael Bunting and Mike Sislo as the only players in franchise history to accomplish that tonight.

Catch tonight's active LIVE on AHLTV or join Roadrunners play-by-play voice Adrian Denny on Fox Sports 1450 AM and iHeart Radio as he calls the game from the Roadrunners' flagship radio station, beginning at 7:45 PM.

