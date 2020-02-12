Mayhew Goal Pushes Wild Past Rampage

San Antonio Rampage goaltender Ville Husso makes a save on the Iowa Wild's Connor Dewar

DES MOINES, IA - Gerald Mayhew's third period goal snapped a 1-1 tie and Kaapo Kahkonen made 31 saves to guide the Iowa Wild (31-14-6) to a 2-1 win over the San Antonio Rampage (17-20-12) on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

Joey LaLeggia scored the lone goal for the Rampage, and goaltender Ville Husso made 27 saves in the loss.

The victory was Iowa's seventh in a row, and ninth in a row at home. They are 9-0-1 over their last ten games.

With the score tied 1-1 in the third period, Brennan Menell flipped a puck out of the Iowa zone and out to neutral ice. Nico Sturm caught up to the puck entering the Rampage zone and slid a pass to the front of the net from the right-wing boards. Mayhew redirected the puck past Husso at 9:28 for his 36th goal of the season and the eventual game-winner.

Mayhew's goal was initially disallowed, but that call was overturned following video review. Mayhew leads the AHL in goal-scoring and has 18 goals in his last 16 games.

Luke Johnson opened the scoring for Iowa at 5:42 of the first period, taking a Sam Anas feed at the top of the left circle and snapping a shot past Husso for his 10th goal of the season, a power play tally that made it 1-0 Wild.

The Wild have power play goals in five of their last six games.

San Antonio drew even with a power play goal at 9:33 of the first period when LaLeggia beat Kahkonen from the left circle for his fifth goal of the season. Derrick Pouliot earned an assist to break a six-game scoring drought.

Kahkonen earned his league-leading 20th win of the season. The Rampage are 0-5-2 in their last seven visits to Wells Fargo Arena.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: LaLeggia (5)

Ville Husso: 27 saves on 29 shots

Power Play: 1-for-5

Penalty Kill: 2-for-3

THREE STARS:

1) Gerald Mayhew - IA

2) Kaapo Kahkonen - IA

3) Brennan Menell - IA

