DiPietro, Power Play Push Comets Past Rocket

February 12, 2020





Utica, NY -Utica went 2-4 on the power play as the Comets fought their way to a 3-2 win over the Laval Rocket Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Jonah Gadjovich, Sven Baertschi, and Reid Boucher were the goal scorers. Mikey DiPietro made 28 saves in the win.

Otto Leskinen got the visitors on the board 2:38 into the game with a seeing eye shot from the point. Gadjovich tied the game at one with a power play goal at the 17:36 mark of the first, putting home a loose puck in front off of a deflected shot from Lukas Jasek. Carter Camper also earned his 350th career pro assist on the play.

Yannick Veilleux put Laval back on top with a power play goal with 11:17 to play in the second period. Baertschi tied things up at two with a backhand shot from the middle of the slot on the power play late in the middle frame.

Boucher gave the Comets their first lead of the night 36 seconds into the third period, creating a turnover in the Laval zone and going short side on Cayden Primeau. Laval threw everything they had at the Comets in the third period, but DiPietro and the Comets defense held firm, killing off three penalties to secure the win.

The Comets are back in action Friday night on the road against the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.

