Canucks Loan Richard Bachman from Comets to IK Oskarshamn

February 12, 2020





Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the Vancouver Canucks have loaned goaltender Richard Bachman from the Comets to IK Oskarshamn of the SHL in Sweden.

"Bacher has been an exceptional player, person, and leader his entire time with the Canucks and Comets organizations," Johnson said. "Today's transaction is an opportunity for him to go play some games with IKO in the Swedish League on a loan basis. This is inevitably best for Richard in the short and long term."

Bachman, 32, has appeared in three games with the Comets this season, earning a 1-1-1 record, a 3.25 goals-against average, and a .909 save percentage. The veteran goaltender has spent the last five seasons in Utica, compiling a record of 49-41-13 with a 2.89 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage and two shutouts. His 105 appearances and 49 career wins both rank second in franchise history.

The native of Denver, Colorado has also appeared in 49 career NHL games, going 20-18-2 with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

