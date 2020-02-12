Canucks Loan Richard Bachman from Comets to IK Oskarshamn
February 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the Vancouver Canucks have loaned goaltender Richard Bachman from the Comets to IK Oskarshamn of the SHL in Sweden.
"Bacher has been an exceptional player, person, and leader his entire time with the Canucks and Comets organizations," Johnson said. "Today's transaction is an opportunity for him to go play some games with IKO in the Swedish League on a loan basis. This is inevitably best for Richard in the short and long term."
Bachman, 32, has appeared in three games with the Comets this season, earning a 1-1-1 record, a 3.25 goals-against average, and a .909 save percentage. The veteran goaltender has spent the last five seasons in Utica, compiling a record of 49-41-13 with a 2.89 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage and two shutouts. His 105 appearances and 49 career wins both rank second in franchise history.
The native of Denver, Colorado has also appeared in 49 career NHL games, going 20-18-2 with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2020
- Canucks Loan Richard Bachman from Comets to IK Oskarshamn - Utica Comets
- Rock Hall and Cleveland Monsters Fan Weekend February 14-16 - Cleveland Monsters
- Early Bird Offer for 2020-21 Amerks Season Tickets Now Available for a Limited Time - Rochester Americans
- Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- Heat Head to the SAP Center for Midweek Contest - Stockton Heat
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Alexey Lipanov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Charlotte Checkers - Rochester Americans
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Gabriel Carlsson from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game 47 Preview: Tucson at Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Grinds out 2-1 Victory against San Antonio - Iowa Wild
- Roadrunners Penalty Trouble Gives Colorado Tuesday Night Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Colorado Wins Fifth Straight with 5-2 Victory over Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Mayhew Goal Pushes Wild Past Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.