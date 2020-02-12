Early Bird Offer for 2020-21 Amerks Season Tickets Now Available for a Limited Time

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are encouraging fans to take advantage of the "Early Bird" offer for the 2020-21 American Hockey League season before the deadline on Friday, April 10.

Fans that put down their first monthly per seat installment by Rochester's final home game on Friday, April 10 can lock in their seat and take advantage of special benefits for next season. In doing so, fans will receive up to eight (8) free Amerks home games for the current 2019-20 season, a choice of a 2020-21 Season Ticket Member gift, access to Members-only events and more exclusive benefits.

Amerks full-season (38 games) ticket packages start as low as $532, or just $14 per game, while half-season packages (19 games) are available beginning at $304, or just $16 per game.

Membership Level

Full Per Seat Per Game Full-Season Package Half Per Seat Per Game Half-Season Package

100 Center Ice $21 $798 $24 $456

200 Center Ice $19 $722 $22 $418

100 Attack Zone $18 $684 $21 $399

100 Value Zone $16 $608 $19 $361

200 Corner Zone $15 $570 $18 $342

200 End Zone $14 $532 $16 $304

Other Early Bird incentives for full and half-season membership holders include the opportunity to be selected in up to eight (8) drawings throughout the remainder of the current season to win various jerseys, access to the members-only VIP Riverside Room and discounts to the Team Store.

Current Season Ticket Members are also eligible for preferred Early Bird pricing to renew for the 2020-21 American Hockey League season.

Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. All memberships are up to 40% off Box Office day-of-game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

