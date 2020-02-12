Roadrunners Penalty Trouble Gives Colorado Tuesday Night Win

February 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





With three power play goals on six chances Tuesday, the Colorado Eagles picked up a 5-2 victory over the Roadrunners.

Similar to Friday in San Diego and Saturday in Ontario, Tucson came out of the gate with jump, controlling the majority of the first period and establishing a presence. Taking a 12-5 shots advantage into the locker room at the end of one, the description of the frame would become one that would applicable throughout the remainder of the contest; The Roadrunners were the better team but made a mistake in going to the penalty box twice, once of which the Eagles capitalized on.

As special teams would prove to be a storyline of the contest, Brayden Burke ensured Tucson had a say during their man advantage attempts to start the second, becoming the first skater to reach 20 goals this season on the team. A loose puck atop the crease of Hunter Miska was pried free by Andy Miele, who shuffled a pass backhanded through the crease to provide the All-Star with the benchmark tally.

The goal came after Jon Martin attempted to provide a spark for his team just 2:10 into the second, when the first-year Roadrunner dropped the gloves with Colorado captain Mark Alt.

That was just about where the good fortune for Tucson would enough though, as the next goal for Colorado became the seldom-seen second period empty netter. With Ivan Prosvetov on the bench and a delayed penalty to Colorado coming, a pass from a Roadrunners forward back toward the neutral zone for a defenseman was lost in communication, sliding three-quarters length of the ice and into the empty Tucson net.

Before the period would end the Eagles would then extend their lead to a pair with yet another power play goal, their second of an eventual three on the night.

In the third a redirection would beat Ivan Prosvetov for the first five-on-five goal of the night to extend the lead to 4-1 Colorado.

With 5:46 to go in regulation, a Robbie Russo blast that changed direction by way of Michael Chaput brought Tucson back within two, but that would be as close as they would get.

A five-on-three success for Colorado wrapped up the evening's scoring inside the final minute, giving the Roadrunners their 5-2 defeat.

Despite only allowing one even strength goal all night, Prosvetov takes the loss, allowing four goals on 20 shots.

The two teams will go head-to-head again Wednesday night at 7 p.m. once again in Colorado.

THEY SAID IT

"The adversity we're facing now is going to help in the last 20+ games we have left. It's going to help us carry into playoffs and hopefully the push [before then]."

Roadrunners defenseman Kyle Capobianco opening up post-game.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

For the third consecutive game Tucson was the better team in terms of play on the ice. The unfortunate of that is they're now 1-2 in that stretch, both games being washed away due to penalty troubles.

If they bring the same effort tomorrow and can stay clear of infractions, there's plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

