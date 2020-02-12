Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves

ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have recalled forward Martin Frk from Ontario, and assigned forward Carl Grundstrom to the Reign. Additionally, Ontario has assigned forward Mason Bergh to the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets.

Grundstrom has collected 20 points (9-11=20) from 30 games played this season with Ontario. The Umea, Sweden native appeared in 13 games earlier this season with the Kings, including four on his most recent recall, and collected four points (0-4=4) and a plus-2 rating. Acquired from Toronto last season, the 22-year-old winger has picked up 10 points (5-5=10) from 24 games played with the Kings over the past two seasons.

Frk has posted a team-leading 36 points (23-13=36) in 37 games this season with the Reign. He also leads the team in goals and plus/minus with a plus-12 rating. The Pelhrimov, Czech Republic native has appeared in four games with the Kings this season, scoring three times (3-0=3). He recently competed in the AHL All-Star Classic held in Ontario, where he set a North American record for Hardest Shot at 109.2 MPH.

Bergh, 24, has collected three points (2-1=3) from 25 AHL games played with Ontario during his rookie season. The Colorado College product has also amassed 12 points (7-5=12) from 15 games played with Fort Wayne, and was selected as the ECHL's Rookie of the Month for the month of October.

