A Sought-After Quebecer Signs with the Lions

March 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières have continued their shopping spree by adding forward Tyler Hylland.

Originally from Châteauguay, Hylland spent the last few seasons at Concordia University, where he averaged roughly a point per game during his USports career.

He also played five seasons in the QMJHL. In 2018-19, Hylland played with the Drakkar de Baie-Comeau alongside current Lions defenceman Chris Ortiz.

Hylland will join the Lions in the next few days and he'll be expected to help the Lions' offense as the team continues its push for a spot in the playoffs.

