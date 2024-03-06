Mariners Deal Provost to Wheeling

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners made a trade with the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday, swapping forward William Provost for a future consideration. Provost, whom the Mariners acquired from the Allen Americans in January, will join his fourth ECHL team this season.

Provost joined the Mariners just as the calendar turned to 2024, coming over from the Allen Americans on January 1st to complete a previous future considerations trade. In 26 games for the Mariners, Provost scored four goals and added seven assists. He has combined for 23 points (8 goals, 15 assists) in 44 games between Maine, Allen, and the Fort Wayne Komets - where he began the season. Provost made his professional debut with Fort Wayne last season.

Wheeling will now owe the Mariners a player - a future consideration which must be fulfilled by June 20th.

