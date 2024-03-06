ECHL Transactions - March 6
March 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 6, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Brad Barone, G
Iowa:
Sullivan Sparkes, F
Reading:
Nick Fea, F
Dilan Savenkov, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Seth Benson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Cincinnati:
Add Keanan Stewart, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Remy Parker, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Noah Kane, F signed contract, added to active roster
Florida:
Add Justin MacPherson, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Adrien Bisson, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Evan Nause, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Parker Rutherford, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Parker Rutherford, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Idaho:
Add Ben Zloty, D assigned by Texas
Add Ty Pelton-Byce, F returned from loan to Henderson
Add Bryan Thomson, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Bryan Thomson, G recalled by Texas
Iowa:
Add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve
Kansas City:
Add Ryan Jones, D activated from reserve
Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve
Delete Jared Brandt, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
Maine:
Delete William Provost, F traded to Wheeling
Norfolk:
Add Zach Bannister, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Danny Katic, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brady Fleurent, F activated from Injured Reserve
Orlando:
Add Jimmy Poreda, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brandon Halverson, G recalled by Syracuse
Rapid City:
Add Brett Davis, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Reading:
Add Dajon Mingo, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Add Tag Bertuzzi, F returned from loan to Hartford
Delete Austin Master, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/6)
Savannah:
Add Jesper Vikman, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Add Nolan Welsh, F signed contract, added to active roster
Trois-Rivières:
Add Zachary Bouthillier, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Markuss Komuls, D activated from reserve
Add Tyler Hylland, F activated from reserve
Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on reserve
Delete Charles-Antoine Paiement, F placed on reserve
Delete Lukash Matthews, D placed on bereavement/family leave
Tulsa:
Add Liam Markhauser, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Eddie Matsushima, F recalled by San Diego
Wichita:
Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve
Delete Nicholas Favaro, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 6, 2024
- Ingham Earns NHL Contract with Los Angeles - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - March 6 - ECHL
- Mariners Deal Provost to Wheeling - Maine Mariners
- Ty Pelton-Byce and Ben Zloty Return from AHL, Bryan Thomson Heads to Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Acquire D Dajon Mingo from Fort Wayne for Future Considerations, F Tag Bertuzzi Returned from Hartford - Reading Royals
- Wichita Kicks off Homestand Tonight vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- A Sought-After Quebecer Signs with the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Gladiators Sign Seth Benson to ECHL Deal - Atlanta Gladiators
- Crunch Recall Halverson; Solar Bears Sign Jimmy Poreda - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: Royals Open Three-Game Series with Admirals on Wild Wednesday - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.