ECHL Transactions - March 6

March 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 6, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Brad Barone, G

Iowa:

Sullivan Sparkes, F

Reading:

Nick Fea, F

Dilan Savenkov, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Seth Benson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Cincinnati:

Add Keanan Stewart, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Remy Parker, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Noah Kane, F signed contract, added to active roster

Florida:

Add Justin MacPherson, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Adrien Bisson, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Evan Nause, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Parker Rutherford, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Parker Rutherford, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Idaho:

Add Ben Zloty, D assigned by Texas

Add Ty Pelton-Byce, F returned from loan to Henderson

Add Bryan Thomson, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Bryan Thomson, G recalled by Texas

Iowa:

Add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve

Kansas City:

Add Ryan Jones, D activated from reserve

Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve

Delete Jared Brandt, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

Maine:

Delete William Provost, F traded to Wheeling

Norfolk:

Add Zach Bannister, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Danny Katic, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brady Fleurent, F activated from Injured Reserve

Orlando:

Add Jimmy Poreda, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brandon Halverson, G recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

Add Brett Davis, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Reading:

Add Dajon Mingo, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Add Tag Bertuzzi, F returned from loan to Hartford

Delete Austin Master, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/6)

Savannah:

Add Jesper Vikman, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Add Nolan Welsh, F signed contract, added to active roster

Trois-Rivières:

Add Zachary Bouthillier, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Markuss Komuls, D activated from reserve

Add Tyler Hylland, F activated from reserve

Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on reserve

Delete Charles-Antoine Paiement, F placed on reserve

Delete Lukash Matthews, D placed on bereavement/family leave

Tulsa:

Add Liam Markhauser, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Eddie Matsushima, F recalled by San Diego

Wichita:

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve

Delete Nicholas Favaro, D placed on reserve

