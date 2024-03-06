Thunder Force OT Late in 5-4 Loss to Lions

March 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder's Tristan Ashbrook and Ryan Orgel on game night

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder's Tristan Ashbrook and Ryan Orgel on game night(Adirondack Thunder)

TROIS-RIVIERES - Ryan Smith scored with just over 25 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, but it wasn't enough as the Trois-Rivieres Lions picked up a 5-4 overtime victory over the Adirondack Thunder in front of 2,558 fans at Colisée Vidéotron on Wednesday night.

The only goal of the first period came off the stick of Tristan Ashbrook to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Ryan Orgel sent the puck into the offensive zone, and it took a bounce off the board towards the front of the net. Ashbrook fired the puck into the net before goaltender Zachary Emond could get back into the crease. The goal was Ashbrook's 20th of the year from Orgel and Bray Crowder and Adirondack took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

The Lions scored four goals in a row in the second period to take a three-goal lead. Just 23 seconds into the second period, Nicolas Lariviere sent the puck from below the goal line off goaltender Vinnie Purpura and into the net to tie the game at one.

Justin Ducharme, Nolan Yaremko and Nicolas Lariviere all added goals in the second period to give the Lions a 4-1 lead with 4:20 left to go in the second frame. Ducharme's goal came while the Thunder were on the power play.

Shortly after, Grant Jozefek pulled Adirondack back within two. Tristan Ashbrook set up Jozefek to the front of the net and he beat goaltender Zachary Emond for his fifth of the year and second goal in as many games. Ashbrook and Yushiroh Hirano were awarded the helpers at 16:25 and the Thunder trailed 4-2 to start the third.

Adirondack pulled within a goal 7:43 into the third period as Yushiroh Hirano blasted a one timer into the net from the left circle for his 13th of the season. Jackson van de Leest and Grant Jozefek were credited with the assists and the Thunder trailed 4-3.

With the net empty, the Thunder put the puck on net and Ryan Smith picked up the rebound and slid it by Zachary Emond to tie the game 4-4 and force overtime. The goal was Smith's 24th of the year and came with just over 25 seconds left in regulation with assists from Matt Stief and Yushiroh Hirano.

Alex-Olivier Voyer scored 1:14 into overtime to secure the 5-4 win for the Lions. Vinnie Purpura stopped 29 of 24 and Zachary Emond stopped 22 of 26.

The Thunder return home for Law Enforcement Night this Saturday, March 9 against the Maine Mariners. The first 1,000 kids 14 years of age or younger receive a FREE youth hockey jersey. Also, enjoy $4 Bud Light and specialty jerseys!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.