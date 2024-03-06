Ghost Pirates to Air Five Home Games on Peachtree Sports Network

The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today they have partnered with Peachtree Sports Network to air five home games at Enmarket Arena for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

The following games will air locally on the Peachtree Sports Network, in addition to FloHockey and Mixlr:

Date Opponent Time (ET)

Thursday, March 7 Greenville Swamp Rabbits 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13 Atlanta Gladiators 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 14 Atlanta Gladiators 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 29 Orlando Solar Bears 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 Florida Everblades 7:00 p.m.

"WTOC has been proud to partner with the Savannah Ghost Pirates since their debut in Savannah," WTOC Vice President and General Manager Marsha B. Fogarty said. "Being able to share the fun and excitement of a Ghost Pirates game through Gray's Peachtree Sports Network is a natural extension of our relationship and an awesome opportunity to expose more of our views to the experience."

Peachtree Sports Network is Georgia's new home for live and local sports. PSN is home to the Atlanta Hawks, College Park Skyhawks, Georgia Swarm Lacrosse, the Atlanta Hustle Disc League, the Atlanta Gladiators and the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

"I grew up watching hockey on broadcast TV; I know firsthand that broadcast is the best way for teams to grow their fanbase and the most accessible way for fans to watch their favorite teams," WANF/WPCH Vice President and General Manager Erik Schrader said. "We are so excited to bring hockey back to Georgia on PSN."

Peachtree Sports Network is available in the following markets/stations in Georgia:

Market Station PSIP

Atlanta, Georgia WPCH-TV 17-2

Macon, Georgia WPGA-LD 50-1

Savannah, Georgia WPHJ-LD 19-3

Columbus, Georgia WCTA-LD 47-3

LaGrange, Georgia WCGZ-LD 47-3

Augusta, Georgia WGAT-LD 17-3

Albany, Georgia WGCW-LD 36-4

For more information about the Peachtree Sports Network, head to their website!

