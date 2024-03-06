Ty Pelton-Byce and Ben Zloty Return from AHL, Bryan Thomson Heads to Texas Stars

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Ty Pelton-Byce has been released from his PTO with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights and defenseman Ben Zloty has been returned on loan by the AHL's Texas Stars. In addition, goaltender Bryan Thomson has been recalled by Texas from his loan assignment.

Pelton-Byce, 26, returns to Idaho after signing a PTO with Henderson on Feb. 22 and played four games with the Silver Knights finishing with three shots and a minus-one rating. It was his third call-up to the AHL this season having singed PTO's with Texas, San Jose, and Henderson appearing in six total games with four shots, two penalty minutes, and a minus-two rating. In 41 games with Idaho this season he has totaled 47 points (13G, 34A) and had a career long 10 game point-streak (4G, 11A) from Jan. 19-Feb. 16.

Zloty, 21, returns to Idaho after being re-called from his loan assignment on Feb. 18. He played in four games for the Stars recording two shots with a minus-one rating making his AHL debut on Mar. 27. He signed a signed a one-year AHL contract on Jul. 31 and has totaled 19 points (7G, 12A) in 34 games with the Steelheads this season.

Thomson, 21, signed a two-year AHL contract with the Texas Stars in Jul. 27, 2023 after spending parts of five seasons in the WHL with the Lethbridge Hurricanes. He has appeared in 27 games for Idaho this season posting a (16-7-1-1) record with a 2.88 goals against average and 0.908 save percentage while pitching his first pro shutout on Dec. 9 in a 1-0 win at Kansas City making 26 saves. The Moose Jaw, SK native has been on the injured reserve list since Feb. 11.

