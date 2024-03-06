Oilers Fall Flat in Wichita

WICHITA, Kans. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 7-1 to the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena,

Ryan Finnegan backhanded a tally 8:34 into the action to put Wichita up 1-0. Brayden Watts scored the eventual game-winning goal with 5:21 left in the opening frame.

Josh Nelson potted a power-play goal to open the scoring of the second frame, cutting the score to 2-1. Mikael Stinil leveled the frame four seconds into the back-half of the game, restoring a two-goal lead for the Thunder.

Jason Pineo popped the puck in the back 34 seconds into the third period, setting Wichita up 4-1. 6:56 into the third period Jay Dickman tallied his first of the frame before scoring his second of the period 10 minutes later to put the Thunder 6-1. Nick Nardella closed the score 7-1 with 18 seconds left.

The Oilers head down to Allen, Texas Sunday, April 10 to take on the Allen Americans at 2:10 p.m. CT.

