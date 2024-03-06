Wichita Kicks off Homestand Tonight vs. Tulsa

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, begins a five-game homestand tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers.

This is the seventh meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 168-159-38 against Tulsa and 94-71-20 at home against the Oilers.

Tonight is the fourth-straight meeting between Wichita and Tulsa at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Oilers will visit again on Wednesday, March 13, which will make it five-straight times that Tulsa will travel to play against the Thunder.

A weird oddity in the scheduling this season, Wichita plays just four times at the BOK Center this season. In the final six weeks of the year, the Thunder and the Oilers play seven times.

Wichita dropped a home-and-home series against Allen last weekend, which put the Thunder seven points out of the final playoff spot. Tulsa lost its last game on Sunday against Kansas City, 7-4.

The Oilers sit in third place with 56 points. Allen has three games in hand on Tulsa and two in hand on the Thunder. With the loss on Sunday, Wichita remains in sixth place with 46 points.

The Thunder power play has been on fire this season and that trend continued last weekend. Wichita has scored power play goals in four-straight games and goals in five of their last seven contests. The Thunder have two or more power play goals in three of the last six outings. The Thunder are third in the league, operating at 26% (46-for-177).

The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 17-4-2-1. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 2-24-5-0.

THUNDERBOLTS...Trevor Gorsuch has played in 11 of the last 13 games and 14 of the last 17...Dillon Boucher is tied for second among rookies with six major penalties....Wichita is 8-0-2 against the Central Division...Wichita is 9-7-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 10-3-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 13-2-3-1 when leading after two...

OILERS NOTES - Eddie Matsushima is tied for fourth with six game-winning goals...Kyle Crnkovic is tied for 10th in rookie scoring with 42 points...Jarod Hilderman is tied for 10th in scoring by defensemen (31)...Tulsa is 17-7-3 when scoring first...

