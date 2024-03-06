Admirals Score Eight Goals In Victory Against Royals

Reading, PA - The Norfolk Admirals, who had won five consecutive games in a row, traveled to Reading to play two games against the Reading Royals. Norfolk dominated the third period by scoring five goals, leading them to an 8-5 win over Reading. The victory extended their winning streak to six games, a feat that hasn't been achieved since the 2016-2017 season.

Oskari Salminen received the start in the cage and had another strong performance for the Admirals, making 21 saves on 26 shots faced.

During the opening period, a solitary goal from the Admirals proved to be the deciding factor. In the early minutes of the game, the Royals started strong offensively but failed to convert their chances into goals. As the Norfolk forecheck improved, they began to gain momentum, taking shots at Anson Thorton. About seven minutes into the period, Brandon Osmundson played the puck off the glass and passed it to Gehrett Sargis, who then scored a wrist shot on the blocker side, giving the Admirals a 1-0 lead.

After the goal, the pace of play on both ends of the ice remained consistent. Norfolk outshot Reading 10-8 in the opening 20 minutes, securing a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

In the second period, it took Reading only 79 seconds to equalize following a goal from Jake Smith, who scored his 13th goal of the season. As the period progressed, it wasn't until approximately eight minutes in that Norfolk regained their lead. Stepan Timofeyev gained possession of the puck and drove toward the net with a 1-on-1 opportunity. Although Thorton saved his shot, Kamerin Nault was able to score on the rebound, making it 3-2 and scoring against his former team.

After the goal, Tag Bertuzzi scored his shot past the shoulder of Salminen, tying the game at 2-2. With roughly less than five minutes remaining in the period, Osmundson gained possession of the puck and proceeded to skate down the ice for a 2-on-1 opportunity. He maintained control of the puck until the final moment, whereupon he passed it to Sean Montgomery, who was positioned at the back door. In the process, the puck made contact with a Royals stick and landed in the net.

Osmundson's contribution marked his seventh goal of the season, and subsequently, the Admirals took the lead once again. The Admirals put up 11 shots to the Royals' 10, leading 3-2 heading into the final 20 minutes.

During the final 20 minutes of the game, Norfolk took control by scoring five goals in the third period. The Royals scored two quick goals in the first minute of the period, which gave them a 4-3 lead. Joseph Nardi and Devon Paliani were responsible for these goals. However, the momentum shifted in favor of the Admirals after that.

Denis Smirnov tied the game with his 11th goal of the season after receiving a pass from Brandon Fehd and firing a short-side shot. Danny Katic, who had missed the last five games due to an injury, returned to the lineup and scored the go-ahead goal with his backhanded rebound four minutes later. Keaton Jameson made it 6-4 five minutes after that with a one-timer shot off the pass from Mathieu Roy.

Jameson scored his second goal of the night shortly after to extend the Admirals lead to 7-4. His shot from the slot found the back of the net. Sargis added his second goal of the night with an empty-netter soon after, making it 8-4 Admirals. Reading managed to add a goal to the scoreboard in the dying seconds of the period, but it was too late. Norfolk emerged victorious.

Following the win, Norfolk's record improved to 33-19-3-1 on the year, and the team remained in second place in the ECHL North Division with 70 points.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - K. Jameson (2 goals, +1)

2. NOR - B. Osmundson (1 goal, 2 assists, +3)

3. NOR - G. Sargis (2 goals, +2)

What's Next

The Admirals are back on the ice in Reading on Friday night with another game against the Royals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

