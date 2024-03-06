Royals Acquire D Dajon Mingo from Fort Wayne for Future Considerations, F Tag Bertuzzi Returned from Hartford

March 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Dajon Mingo has been acquired from the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for Future Considerations. Additionally, forward Tag Bertuzzi has been released from his Player Tryout Agreement (PTO) with the Hartford Wolfpack and returned to Reading.

Mingo, 33, has recorded three points (1g-2a), 12 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 17 games to open the 2023-24 season. The Canton, Michigan native is in the eighth season of his professional career. Mingo has accumulated 172 points (44g-128a), 287 penalty minutes and a +23 rating in 368 professional career games.

A product of Bowling Green State University, Mingo has played a part of all eight seasons in the ECHL including stops in Toledo (29 gp), Kalamazoo (67 gp), Jacksonville (171 gp), Cincinnati (65 gp), Adirondack (6) and Fort Wayne (17). Mingo also had a stint with the Manitoba Moose in the American Hockey League where he posted a +3 rating in three games played during the 2018-19 season.

Additionally, Mingo played one season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for the Des Moines Buccaneers in 2010-11 following one season in the North American Hockey League (NAHL).

Bertuzzi, 23, recorded one point (1a) in his eight and final game on his PTO with Hartford against the Laval Rocket on Friday, March 1. This was Bertuzzi's first AHL career point during his second stint at the American Hockey League level as he appeared in one game for the Charlotte Checkers in the 2022-23 season.

The 6'1", 220-pound, left shot forward has registered 20 points (10g-10a), 13 penalty minutes and a -7 rating in 28 games for the Royals this season. The Vancouver, British Columbia native was acquired by the Royals on November 26th, 2023 from the Tulsa Oilers in exchange for forward Alec Butcher.

Bertuzzi laced up for 14 games for Tulsa to open the 2023-24 season. The 6'1", 220-pound, left-shot forward recorded three points (1g-2a), -5 rating and six penalty minutes with Tulsa. He totaled 52 points (24g-28a) and 32 penalty minutes in 64 games with Norfolk and Tulsa as a rookie last season.

Tag is the son of former NHL All-Star Todd Bertuzzi and current Toronto Maple Leaf Tyler Bertuzzi is his first cousin.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals continue their five-game homestand on Wednesday, March 6th in a three-game series opener with the Norfolk Admirals at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This game will feature a Wild Wednesday promotional game featuring $2 dollar beer at select locations on the concourse, BOGO college student tickets and $6.10 Orange Zone tickets available at the box office.

To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.